WWE SmackDown Viewership 4/17/20

The viewership for Friday's episode of SmackDown on Fox dropped by 5.4 percent compared to last week despite a main event that saw Big E win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships for New Day in a Triple Threat against The Miz and Jey Uso.

According to Showbuzz Daily, SmackDown garnered 2.192 million viewers in the overnight ratings after averaging 2.317 million viewers during last week's two-hour broadcast.

.SmackDown tied for second on the night in the 18-49-year-old demographic with a 0.6 rating as well