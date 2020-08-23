WWE SummerSlam 2020 Preview

Tonight is WWE's annual 'biggest party of the summer' with their 2020 edition of the SummerSlam PPV which emanates from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida and is headlined by a Universal Championship match between 'The Fiend', Bray Wyatt and Champion, Braun Strowman as well as Drew McIntyre defending the WWE Championship against the 13-time Champion, Randy Orton, among several other title matches.

Let's take a look at what tonight has in-store for us...

Universal Championship, Falls Count Anywhere Match - Braun Strowman (C) vs 'The Fiend', Bray Wyatt

Preview (via WWE) - Universal Champion, Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt have inflicted an endless amount of physical and psychological agony upon one another over the last few months, and it will all come to a head at The Biggest Event of the Summer, as “The Monster” collides with “The Fiend” in one of the most anticipated Universal Title Matches in WWE history. The match was also announced as a Falls Count Anywhere Match, as Strowman and Wyatt will have free reign over the WWE ThunderDome to try and brutally settle the rivalry.

When Strowman and Wyatt last crossed paths, the Universal Champion returned to his old stomping grounds at the Wyatt Swamp, where he endured a snake bite, being tied up in a chair, and a haunting image of Alexa Bliss.

Sporting his old Hawaiian shirt and cackling maniacally, Wyatt took advantage of his “homefield advantage” to send Wyatt head-first into the murky swamp and stood tall at the conclusion of The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules.

On a recent episode of SmackDown, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt trapped Alexa in the ring and applied the Mandible Claw in a horrifying scene. A week later, however, Bliss appeared to dissuade “The Fiend” from doing the same thing, gently blocking his hand and touching the side of his face before Strowman interrupted on the TitanTron. Speaking in a low but ominous tone, The Monster Among Men claimed that he has been pushed to his breaking point and vowed that he is more than a man… he is “the thing that nightmares are made of.”

After months of slugfests, mind games and putting each other through hell, “The Monster” and “The Fiend” are finally set to collide for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam. Who will emerge from what is sure to be a nasty title fight?

WWE Championship - Drew McIntyre (C) vs Randy Orton

Preview (via WWE) - Drew McIntyre’s start to his first WWE Championship run is the stuff Legends are made of. Unfortunately for McIntyre, that’s exactly the type of thing Randy Orton is programmed to destroy.

The Scottish Superstar slayed The Beast to reach the summit of WWE and has proceeded to topple giants, old friends and rising stars during his consummate run as a fighting champion. Orton has left a trail of incredible Superstars in his wake after defeating Edge in The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever. The Viper’s ruthless nature was on display as he brutally attacked and punted Christian and Big Show in Unsanctioned Matches.

After taking out The World’s Largest Athlete, Orton opened the following Raw with a message for the WWE Champion: There’s an RKO in his future at SummerSlam, and he’ll never see it coming. The Viper made good on his threat, dropping McIntyre with an RKO immediately after the WWE Champion's win over Dolph Ziggler in an Extreme Rules Match.

Can McIntyre stop Orton in his tracks? Or will The Legend Killer add another name to his list?

RAW Women's Championship - Sasha Banks (C) vs Asuka

Preview (via WWE) - The bitter rivalry between Asuka and Raw Women’s Champion Sasha Banks will come to a head in a title showdown at SummerSlam on Sunday, Aug. 23.

The bad blood between the two can be traced back to The Boss’ desire to be a double champion, just like her fellow WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley. Banks jumped Asuka and made her intentions clear ahead of The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules last month. That, of course, turned into a nightmare for The Empress of Tomorrow after she inadvertently sprayed the official with green mist. That led to Bayley donning the referee’s shirt and making the three-count for Banks. While it was not an official victory, The Boss and Bayley nabbed the Raw Women’s Title and ran off with it.

Stephanie McMahon later made a rematch between the two and declared that the title could change hands by pinfall, submission, count-out, disqualification or if anyone interfered. Bayley took full advantage of that rule, ambushing Asuka’s friend and tag team partner Kairi Sane in a vicious attack. The ruthless assault left The Empress of Tomorrow with a decision to make: save her friend or save her title. Asuka chose the former, rushing to Sane’s aid and taking the count-out loss, ceding the title to Banks.

But with Sane now gone from WWE, Asuka has made it clear that she has one thing on her mind: payback. She had to go through Bayley on Monday Night Raw to get the title opportunity. Can Banks fend off The Empress of Tomorrow, or will Asuka’s quest for payback end with her regaining the Raw Women’s Championship?

SmackDown Women's Championship - Bayley (C) vs Asuka

Preview (via WWE) - Asuka will be busy during The Biggest Event of the Summer as The Empress of Tomorrow added a second title clash for the night. The red brand Superstar will face Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship after winning a Triple Brand Battle Royal to earn the opportunity.

Both of “The Golden Role Models” will have to fight off Asuka’s title aspirations, as Raw Women’s Champion Sasha Banks will also face a challenge from the former titleholder. The Boss won the title from Asuka on Raw after Bayley’s attack on Kairi Sane forced a count-out of the competing Kabuki Warrior.

The SmackDown Women’s Champion was bested by Asuka in their most recent showdown on the red brand, which punched The Empress of Tomorrow’s ticket to a clash with Banks for the Raw Women’s Title.

Can Asuka create double the trouble for “The Golden Role Models,” or will Bayley continue to do whatever it takes to keep control of the title?

RAW Tag-Team Championships - Street Profits (C) vs Andrade & Angel Garza

Preview (via WWE) - The smoke is coming to SummerSlam as The Street Profits will put the Raw Tag Team Titles on the line in a battle against Andrade & Angel Garza.

Zelina Vega’s vaunted duo earned the championship opportunity with a hard-fought win over The Viking Raiders and Cedric Alexander & Ricochet in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match on Raw. Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins will need to be as locked in as ever against the talented, yet combustible duo. The Street Profits have dispatched of a collection of the red brand’s best throughout their six-month title reign, and recently defeated their SummerSlam challengers on Raw.

Can Andrade & Garza fulfill their potential with a championship victory? Or will The Street Profits raise a solo cup to another successful title defense?

United States Championship - Apollo Crews (C) vs MVP

Preview (via WWE) - If The Hurt Business wants to truly start booming, they’ll have to figure out how to stop Apollo Crews first.

Crews will once again face MVP in a United States Title Match at SummerSlam, as the rivalry reaches a boiling point. MVP brazenly declared himself the United States Champion at The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules after an attack from Bobby Lashley put Crews out of commission. Flanked by The All Mighty and Shelton Benjamin, MVP was oozing with confidence until Crews defeated the veteran in a United States Championship Match on Raw.

Can Crews keep the upper-hand against MVP and his imposing allies? Or will MVP help usher in a gold rush for The Hurt Business?

Street Fight - Seth Rollins vs Dominik Mysterio

Preview (via WWE) - For Dominik Mysterio it’s more than personal, it’s family. After the brutal conclusion to the Eye for an Eye Match at The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules, Seth Rollins' vicious attacks on Rey Mysterio finally reached a terrifying conclusion.

With the legendary luchador’s sight and career in jeopardy, his son Dominik was finally pushed too far and began his attempts to defend his father’s legacy and livelihood on his own.

As Murphy and Rollins repeated their attack on Aleister Black’s eye, Dominik literally came out swinging and scattered the sanctimonious duo with a Kendo stick attack. The following week, Rollins reprised a fervent sermon with Raw announcer Tom Phillips and awakened a challenge from the stoic Samoa Joe.

Will Dominik’s rage carry him to a win over the sadistic Superstar? Or will Rollins make the younger Mysterio suffer a similar fate to his father?

Loser Leaves WWE, No-Disqualification Match - Mandy Rose vs Sonya Deville

Preview (via WWE) - Mandy Rose tried to extend an olive branch to her former best friend, but Sonya Deville was quick to snap it and raise the stakes for their SummerSlam clash.

Originally slated as a Hair vs. Hair Match, Deville felt that stipulation didn't go far enough. After Mandy's final peace offering, her former tag team partner addressed the WWE Universe and decided instead for a No Disqualification Loser Leaves WWE Match.

Sonya made the first cut toward the clash when she attacked Mandy backstage and took multiple snips of her hair with a scissor. The Golden Goddess debuted a new look and a revamped attitude the following week, as she came back swinging and brawled with Deville. Now the two former best friends turned enemies will settle their dispute once and for all.

Who will leave The Biggest Event of the Summer as the winner, and who will leave WWE for good?

