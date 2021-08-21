WWE SummerSlam 2021 Preview 8.21.21

Tonight WWE welcomes you to the biggest party of the summer. WWE welcomes you to SummerSlam. Seven titles will be hanging in the balance plus The Evaluation will collide with Twisted Bliss and a grudge match seven years in the making.

Here is everything advertised for the biggest part of the summer:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - What happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object?

The WWE Universe will find out when The All Mighty Bobby Lashley meets the legendary Goldberg in a huge WWE Title showdown at SummerSlam.

Lashley was on the top of his game at WWE Money in the Bank, as the dominant champion put his incredible power on display in a victory over Kofi Kingston. The exhibition of power left mystery around who would muster the courage to challenge him next, but Goldberg put the doubts to rest with a challenge for the champion the next night on Raw. Lashley would initially turn down the proposal, but after MVP fell victim to an earth-shattering Spear from the WWE Hall of Famer the following week, the WWE Champion obliged the SummerSlam offer.

Will The All Mighty Era reign on? Or will Lashley indeed be next in the battle of the two goliaths?

Preview (via WWE) - At SummerSlam, Universal Champion Roman Reigns will battle 16-time World Champion John Cena in a highly anticipated matchup for the ages.



Whether it be due to nefarious circumstances or not, Reigns is at the top of his game and is one of the most dominant titleholders in recent memory, boasting victories over the likes of Edge, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, Cesaro and basically everybody else in his path.



Though Reigns is firing on all cylinders, will The Head of the Table be able to see Cena? Fresh off his shocking return at WWE Money in the Bank, the 16-time World Champion made his intentions crystal clear: He wanted to be next in line to challenge the brash titleholder for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam. After Cena laid down a verbal diatribe on the champion, though, Reigns flat-out refused Cena’s challenge and instead accepted a challenge from the recently returning Finn Bálor.

As Bálor was about to sign the contract to make his SummerSlam matchup against Reigns official the following week, a completely desperate Baron Corbin suddenly emerged and took out The Prince from behind before attempting to sign the title contract himself. His effects came up short, though, when Cena emerged and took Corbin out before seizing the Universal Title contract for himself! With his signature affixed to the document, The 16-time World Champion officially became The Head of the Table’s opponent at SummerSlam! The Summer of Cena is heating up!

What will happen when one of the greatest Superstars in WWE history steps onto Reigns’ so-called “Island of Relevancy” against the dominant Head of the Table at Your Summer Vacation Destination?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - The family warfare rages on at SummerSlam when The Usos defend their SmackDown Tag Team Championship against Rey & Dominik Mysterio.

There is no shortage of animosity between these two teams, dating back to when The Usos won the titles from the Mysterios at WWE Money in the Bank. Since then, a battle of one-upmanship has unfolded on SmackDown, starting when Jey Uso gave the assist to his brother, Jimmy, in a victory over Dominik.

The Mysterios bounced back in a big way the following week, as Dominik used the very same trick to provide an assist of his own to his dad as a means for Rey to earn a singles victory against Jimmy.

As Rey continues to try and show his son the path to true superstardom in WWE, they will have a chance to shine once again as SmackDown’s brightest tag team. But can they get it done against the seven-time Tag Team Champions?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - At SummerSlam, United States Champion Sheamus will battle a very dangerous Damian Priest in an all-out brawl.



After capturing the United States Title, Sheamus has enjoyed a controversial reign that has included several attacks on his opponents before, during and after the bell. Once he suffered a broken nose, however, The Celtic Warrior returned to the ring with a face shield and now possesses the viciousness of a wounded animal.



Since joining the Raw roster, Priest has wasted no time making a splash on the competition. Most recently, The Archer of Infamy overcame Sheamus in the Championship Contender Match after ripping the face shield off the titleholder. When Sheamus attacked him from behind the following week, Priest added extra momentum by teaming with Ricochet to overcome Sheamus and John Morrison in tag team action.



Can Priest conquer the tough-as-nails United States Champion to claim his first title since emerging on the red brand?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - The deep-seated rivalry between Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal is set to boil over at SummerSlam.

The Modern Day Maharaja has set his sights on his old teammate ever since his return to Raw. Mahal and his towering associates Veer & Shanky derailed McIntyre’s attempt to climb the ladder at WWE Money in the Bank. The Scottish Warrior responded by destroying his opponent’s prized motorcycle and turned to his trusted sword when the odds have been stacked against him.

What will happen when the two gladiators bring their long history into the ring?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - At SummerSlam, two of the most intense Superstars of any generation will go to war when Edge takes on Seth Rollins in a highly personal matchup seven years in the making!



While Rollins continuously insisted that Edge had jumped the line and that The Ultimate Opportunist was keeping him from getting a Universal Title Match against Roman Reigns, Edge claimed that Rollins was trying to walk in the footsteps of the Ultimate Opportunist, but was actually nothing more than an "Edge-lite."



At WWE Money in the Bank, The SmackDown Savior attacked The Rated-R Superstar during his one-on-one rematch against The Head of the Table and cost him the illustrious title. This led to more than one altercation back on SmackDown.

First, an intense verbal exchange led to blows on the July 23 edition of the blue brand, with Rollins retreating after being hit with an Edge-ecution by The Rated-R Superstar. The following week, Rollins struck back with a brutal sneak attack on Edge as the WWE Hall of Famer was making his way toward the ring. In response, Edge laid out a challenge for a SummerSlam showdown, and an irrite Rollins ultimately accepted.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - At SummerSlam, newly crowned Raw Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. will attempt to retain her title against Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat Match!



In a shocking turn of events, Nikki A.S.H. swooped in during the July 19 edition of Raw to cash in her newly acquired Money in the Bank contract and defeat Charlotte to capture her first Raw Women’s Championship – just moments after The Queen’s rematch against Rhea Ripley ended in a disqualification.



When The Queen and The Nightmare both verbally confronted The Almost Superhero one week later, WWE Officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville decided to make a Triple Threat Match for the Raw Women's Title official for SummerSlam.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - RK-Bro are reunited and have firmly set their sights on Raw Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos this Saturday at SummerSlam.



The seemingly unstoppable force of Styles and his “Own Personal Colossus” Omos has dominated Raw since overcoming The New Day at WrestleMania 37 to capture the Raw Tag Team Titles. Every time they have entered the ring, the phrase that has been uttered more than any other is “who can possible stop them?” Could it be… RK-Bro?



It might not have been the tandem we expected, but it’s definitely the one we deserve. When Riddle defeated Randy Orton in April, he earned the respect of The Viper, and that gave birth to the unlikely team of RK-Bro.

Even when Orton was out of action, the loyal Original Bro continued to believe in his partner, using the RKO and even competing in the 14-time World Champion’s honor at one point. Despite Riddle’s efforts, when Orton returned to action, Riddle once again had to earn the respect of WWE’s Apex Predator by coming to Orton’s aid on the Aug. 16 edition of Raw even though Orton turned his back on him earlier in the night.



Now that Riddle and Orton are together again, who will walk out of “Your Summer Vacation Destination” with the Raw Tag Team Titles?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - If you think Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks produced a bona fide Match of the Year candidate in the main event of WrestleMania 37 (they absolutely did), then make sure you’re glued to your screen when they once again clash for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at SummerSlam.

Though they experienced their share of bumps, heated exchanges and even a fierce slap from Sasha to Bianca on The Road to WrestleMania, the two mostly maintained a rivalry that was forged in respect.

All that went out the window on the July 30 edition of SmackDown.

As The EST of WWE was assaulted by Carmella and Zelina Vega, Banks suddenly electrified the WWE Universe by making her first appearance since The Show of Shows, sprinting to the ring and helping the SmackDown Women’s Champion repel her attackers.

The two even joined forces for a tag team bout against Carmella and Vega later that evening, scoring the victory when Banks forced “The Most Beautiful Woman in All of WWE” to tap out to the Banks Statement, but that was all part of the plan for The Boss.

After momentarily celebrating with her partner and arguably getting The EST to let down her guard, Banks suddenly blindsided the titleholder with a backstabber, carrying out a ruthless assault that ended with Belair locked in the Banks Statement, screaming in agony and tapping out as SmackDown concluded.

The following week, the newfound enemies got into another heated confrontation, and the highly anticipated match was made for The Biggest Event of the Summer.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - At SummerSlam, Alexa Bliss will set out to transform Eva-lution into Lilly-lution when the twisted Goddess goes one-on-one with Eva Marie.



Who is more dangerous: Five-time World Champion Alexa Bliss or her creepy, possibly supernatural doll-mate Lilly? Although that question has yet to be answered, no one can deny the frightening anomaly that is the latest incarnation of Five Feet of Fury, whose truly menacing persona and unexplainable mystical power are unleashed on anyone who crosses her.



Attempting to step into Bliss’ eerie spotlight is Eva Marie, who recently burst back onto the scene with promises of a new Eva-lution to take over Raw. Although her beauty, sheer presence and ruthless mean streak are undeniable, the most dangerous thing about Eva might be her powerful protege Doudrop, who she seems to have at her beck-and-call.

Despite enduring great suffering and humiliation at the hands of her mentor Eva, though, Doudrop has failed to defeat Bliss or to take Lilly away from her. Now, Eva has promised to singlehandedly put an end to Bliss at SummerSlam.

