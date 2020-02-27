WWE Super Showdown Live Results and Coverage

We are firmly on the Road to WrestleMania 36, which takes place on Sunday, April 5 in Tampa, Florida, but before we arrive on the Grandest Stage of Them All, another stadium show is set to go down. WWE is returning to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to present the latest Super ShowDown event. The show takes place tonight, Thursday, Feb. 27 from International Arena at The Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. WWE Super ShowDown is scheduled to begin at noon ET and will stream live on the WWE Network.

We've got the quite the match card announced so far, Announced for the event are:

WWE Universal Championship - "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Goldberg

WWE Championship - Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Ricochet

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships -The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Big E) (c) vs. The Miz & John Morrison

WWE RAW Tag Team Championships - Seth Rollins & Murphy (c) vs. The Street Profits

WWE Smackdown Women's Championship - Bayley (c) vs. Naomi

Steel Cage Match - Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin

6-Way Gauntlet Match for the Tuwaiq Trophy

AJ Styles vs. Andrade vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Erick Rowan vs. R-Truth

Mansoor vs Dolph Ziggler

The Viking Raiders vs The OC

Angel Garza vs Humberto Carillo

Join us for live coverage and all of the talking points!

LIVE COVERAGE

KICKOFF SHOW - Viking Raiders vs The OC

Erik and Karl Anderson kick things off. Erik starts with the dominance to Anderson. tag made to Ivar who does damage. Erik tagged back in. Erik slams Ivar onto Anderson for a nearfall. Luke Gallows gets a tag off a distraction and the OC take control. Gallows gets a big boot for a 1 count . Luke gallows continues the damage with a big leg drop for a 2 count.After a tag from Anderson Erik fights back and tags in Ivar. Ivar cleans house with his athletic offense with cartwheels and rolls galore. After Ivar misses a brnci buster him and Andrsin tag in their partners Erik and Gallows exchange. tag back to Ivar. More back and forth between the teams. The finish comes when Ivar goes for a moonsault on Anderson and he moves. Anderson makes the tag to Gallows and the OC hit the Magic Killer for the win.

WINNERS - The OC