WWE Super Showdown Staff Picks

We are firmly on the Road to WrestleMania 36, which takes place on Sunday, April 5 in Tampa, Florida, but before we arrive on the Grandest Stage of Them All, another stadium show is set to go down. WWE is less than one week away from returning to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to present the latest Super ShowDown event. The show takes place on Thursday, Feb. 27 from International Arena at The Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. WWE Super ShowDown is scheduled to begin at noon ET and will stream live on the WWE Network.

We've got the quite the match card announced so far, with the possibility of 1 or 2 more still to be added. Old faces return, new challengers arise and grudges will finally be settled. Announced for the event so far:

WWE Universal Championship - "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Goldberg

WWE Championship - Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Ricochet

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships -The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Big E) (c) vs. The Miz & John Morrison

WWE RAW Tag Team Championships - Seth Rollins & Murphy (c) vs. The Street Profits

WWE Smackdown Women's Championship - Bayley (c) vs. Naomi

Steel Cage Match - Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin

6-Way Gauntlet Match for the Tuwaiq Trophy

AJ Styles vs. Andrade vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Rusev vs. Erick Rowan vs. R-Truth

Mansoor vs Dolph Ziggler

The Viking Raiders vs The OC

Angel Garza vs Humberto Carillo

Some of the WNW staff have gathered round to give you their picks for the winner of each match. It’s a fun card filled with what should be some exciting matches! Check out our WWE Super ShowDown predictions below...

Chris Deez

The Fiend to retain because surely the big money match is seeing him take on Roman at Mania? They've built The Fiend up to be unstoppable... don't let a 50 year old man beat him now. Probably a fairly short match with little to no selling involved. Brock Lesnar because... obviously. Its Brock v Drew at Mania and that ain't changing. This'll be a fun match though, Brock will throw Ricochet all the way back to America! I'm a big fan of Ricochet but until he learns how to speak, he will never be a top draw. New Day retain, leading to yet another chapter and another classic showdown with their greatest rivals The Uso's. This match should be decent, I'm always excited to see Morrison pull off some crazy moves. Less excited to hear Michael Cole saying 'parkour'20 times though. Seth & Murphy because every good faction needs gold within it's ranks to look legit. The Monday Night Messiah and his disciples have been consistently the best part of RAW every week. Long may it continue! Bayley to retain against Naomi, building to either a rematch at Mania or a showdown with long time friend-enemy-friend Sasha. I'm glad Naomi is back and receiving some spotlight, she is the best athlete in either women's division. Roman to win the cage match and PLEASE let this be the end of it, even though they will 100% both be in the Elimination Chamber. After almost HALF A YEAR, this feud needs to die asap. AJ Styles to win the first ever Tuwaiq Trophy, simply because he is the biggest name in the match and it makes sense for the Saudi Arabian hosts to want a big name on the trophy. This should be a fantastic match, very much looking forward to it. Mansoor because he is the home town hero and it's about as simple as that. He will wrestle here at every event and will always win. The Viking Raiders will win this battle of teams that the company doesn't value at all anymore, hopefully giving them some momentum to get back into the title scene. Garza is on absolute fire as of late, so I'm expecting him to pick up the win over the vanilla midget Humberto. Garza has all of the potential to be the next Eddie Guerrero.

The Standing Streamer



WWE Universe Championship Match: I am going to take The Fiend to retain his championship. I am hoping for a return of the Red Lights and a dominating performance right out of the gates from Goldberg. But The Fiend survives the spears and jackhammers to take down Goldberg. WWE Championship Match: I will go with Brock to retain. I feel Drew will be champion soon, but Saudi did pay for this show & I would assume they would want to see Brock retain. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship: I am going with the New Day to retain for the same reasons that Brock retains. WWE RAW Tag Team Championship: I feel the Street Profits will win and become the new RAW Tag Team champions. I think the WWE has single plans for Rollins that do not involve tag teaming with anybody. Plus, Saudi wants the smoke. WWE Smackdown Women's Championship: In a historic moment for the WWE by having a women's title match in Saudi, I am going to say that Bayley retains, but I really could see it going either way. I do feel that if Bayley does drop the title, she will get it back very quickly. Steel Cage Match: Roman Reigns verse King Corbin: I cannot see Reigns not winning this match, so I am going to go with Reigns. 6-way Gauntlet Match for the Tuawiq Trophy: This match should be phenomenal with all sorts of different styles and near falls, but in the end I am going to say that A.J. Styles will be standing tall.

Brenden

Smackdown Tag Titles : John Morrison and the miz should win here as New Day's reign feels flat and the smackdown tag division needs a revamp. Steel Cage match: Roman Reigns Roman Reigns Roman Reigns. 6-way Gauntlet Match for the Tuawiq Trophy: I Believe Aj Styles will win as fuel for his potential match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania. Smackdown womens Championship: Bayley is going to win here and face Sasha Banks at Wrestlemania.

Eva

WWE Universal Championship: The Fiend over Goldberg. While they did put the title on the Fiend too early in my humble opinion. They should not take away his momentum by having him be defeated by Goldberg. WWE Championship: Bless your heart if you think Ricochet has a chance at beating Brock Lesnar. However, I do think we should all take a bet on how many awe-inspiring moves Ricochet will provide us with. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship: As much as it pains me to say this I think Miz and Morrison will defeat The New Day. WWE RAW Tag Team Championship: While the Street Profits are entertaining Seth Rollins and Murphy need to keep the belt to maintain their legitimacy as the greatest faction on RAW. WWE Smackdown Women's Championship: If you aren't ready to feel the glow I don't know what to tell you. While this moment should have perhaps s been on Wrestlemania, it will still be memorable. Steel Cage Match: Dear WWE, Please let Roman Reigns win and put me out of my misery. Mansoon vs Ziggler: If you want an easy win in your home country go against Dolph Ziggler. There is a part of me that is hoping Otis interferes. 6-Way Gauntlet: This match will have a PHENOMENAL ending. Viking Raiders vs The OC: OC tends to win in Saudi. Garza vs Carillo: Angel Garza is everything WWE Creative wished Garza was. I do hope Andrade interferes that way my dream of Andrade with Garza and Carillo with Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania becomes reality.

David

WWE Universal Championship - "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Goldberg: The build has been short but the former Universal Champion delivered in segments with Bray Wyatt on Smackdown and sold me on the fact that he doesn't fear The Fiend. So I am intrigued to see how the Champion deals with a fearless challenger who has something to prove following his last outing in Saudi Arabia against The Undertaker. Surely another victory for "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, anything else would be a travesty. WWE Championship - Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Ricochet: My prediction is a squash victory for The Reigning, Defending, Undisputed, Heavyweight Champion of the World...BAAARROCCCKKK LLLESNAAARRRR! Although I would love to see Drew McIntyre have some involvement in the match and make the Beast sweat a little to help build their rivalry ahead of Wrestlemania. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships -The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Big E) (c) vs. The Miz & John Morrison: As much as I love The New Day the current Champions and the Tag Team division as a whole has gone stale so I think it's time for a change. I'm a big fan of John Morrison and together with The Miz I'd love to see them win the titles and shake up a division in desperate need of some focus and direction from WWE creative. New Champions is my hope and prediction. WWE RAW Tag Team Championships - Seth Rollins & Murphy (c) vs. The Street Profits: Great to see The Street Profits back in the ring rather than cheerleading and this match should be awesome. Predicting a strong showing from Ford and Dawkins however the Messiah of Monday Night RAW and his disciples will prove too strong and continue their dominance and retain the RAW Tag team Titles. WWE Smackdown Women's Championship - Bayley (c) vs. Naomi: Not expecting too much from this match but great to see the Womens division once again being represented in Saudi Arabia. I predict a win for Bayley and hopefully the following weeks see her path for Wrestlemania set out and fingers crossed that involves Sasha Banks. Steel Cage Match - Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin: Really, these two again, at least the Steel Cage element makes it interesting. Surely the Big Dog will come out on top to end a fued that should've ended weeks ago. Roman Reigns to dethrone King Corbin (Again!). 6-Way Gauntlet Match for the Tuwaiq Trophy - AJ Styles vs. Andrade vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Rusev vs. Erick Rowan vs. R-Truth: I'm predicting a RUSEV DAY! While the WWE Universe may have been split on the whole Lashley and Lana saga the Bulgarian Brute remained over with the fans throughout and would be a popular choice to become the first Tuwaiq Trophy winner. The Viking Raiders vs. The OC: Huge fan of both teams however this is a match we have seen before and I predict that The Viking Raiders will come out on top. Angel Garza vs. Humberto Carillo: Andrade's suspension opened up a fantastic opportunity for NXT's Angel Garza and boy has he took it. I can definitely see the comparisons with Eddie Guererro and that tells you all you need to know about this star in the making. I expect his momentum to continue with another victory against Humberto Carillo at Super Showdown. Dolph Ziggler vs. Mansoor: Fully expect to see Mansoor victorious on home turf and who better to make him look good in victory than Dolph Ziggler. Should be a decent match that the Saudi fans will appreciate.