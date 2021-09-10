WWE Super SmackDown Preview 9.10.21

Tonight WWE Friday Night SmackDown emanates from the historic and legendary Madison Square Garden arena.

Last week’s edition of SmackDown saw the return of Logan Paul as he was Happy Corbin’s guest on the Kevin Owens show, Seth Rollins taking out Cesaro and Roman Reigns successfully defending the Universal Championship against Finn Balor.

Tonight we sit just 16 days away from Extreme Rules. What is next for the blue brand under the bright lights of the Garden?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - After shocking Universal Champion Roman Reigns and the entire WWE Universe with his reemergence at SummerSlam, Brock Lesnar made a surprise phone call to his onetime advocate, Paul Heyman, in order to pass on a message: Lesnar will see The Head of the Table on the blue brand when SmackDown returns to Madison Square Garden!

What will happen when the dominant Universal Champion once again stands face-to-face with The Beast?

Preview (via WWE) - In the wake of the news that Becky Lynch will defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against former titleholder Bianca BelAir in a SummerSlam rematch at Extreme Rules, The Man and The EST of WWE will take part in a special Contract Signing when SmackDown returns to Madison Square Garden!

Preview (via WWE) - The Street Profits want the smoke, and they will get it from the SmackDown Tag Team Champions at Madison Square Garden.

The Usos have seen a lot of Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford as of late, starting when The Bloodline initiated an attack on Finn Bálor during the SmackDown after SummerSlam. The Profits were quick to rush to the aid of The Prince and even the odds against Roman Reigns and the champions, leading to a tag team showdown the following week. After some intensely competitive action, The Usos managed to get themselves disqualified, but the Profits were not going to let it end that way, as Ford took to the skies to wipe out both brothers and make a major statement.

All signs now point to Madison Square Garden! Can The Street Profits cause a rift in The Bloodline and unseat The Usos in what is sure to be a heated SmackDown Tag Team Champions rematch?

Preview (via WWE) - After Seth Rollins emulated Edge in a brutal assault on Cesaro, The Rated-R Superstar wants to settle things between himself and Rollins once and for all. That sets the stage for a hotly anticipated SummerSlam rematch between Edge and The Visionary of Drip when SmackDown returns to Madison Square Garden!



Don’t miss the highly personal collision when SmackDown journeys to The World’s Most Famous Arena this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.

