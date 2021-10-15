WWE Supersized Friday Night SmackDown Preview 10.15.21

Last week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown saw the start of both the King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown Tournaments plus a contract signing between Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks and Bianca BelAir.

Tonight is a supersize edition of SmackDown on FS1 with a special two hour and 30 minute show. We have the return of Brock Lesnar, Naomi finally gets a match with Sonya Deville who is making her in-ring return and so much more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

En route to his highly anticipated Universal Title showdown against Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel, Brock Lesnar will return to the blue brand!



Find out what The Beast will have in store for The Bloodline on a special two-and-a-half hour edition of Supersized SmackDown.

Following his first-round victory on SmackDown, Finn Bálor will battle Sami Zayn in the next round of the King of the Ring Tournament.



Find out who will move to the finals at WWE Crown Jewel when the two determined Superstars go head-to-head next week.

Prior to competing in a Triple Threat Match for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE Crown Jewel, Sasha Banks has challenged Becky Lynch to a one-on-one showdown. Don't miss what is sure to be a classic matchup between The Man and The Boss next week.

After weeks of keeping Naomi from competing on SmackDown, Sonya Deville informed Naomi that she will face The Glowing Superstar next week.

See what happens when Naomi finally gets her match and the opportunity to get even with the WWE Official next week on SmackDown.

Following her first-round victory on SmackDown, Carmella will battle Zelina Vega in the Semifinal of the Queen's Crown Tournament. See who goes to the finals when the two combatants go to war next week.

