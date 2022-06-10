WWE Superstar Paige announces when her contract expires

WWE superstar and former and inaugural NXT Women’s Champion and two times Divas Champion Paige real name Saraya-Jade Bevis announced that her contract with the company expires on July 7.

Paige signed with the company back in 2011 to a developmental contract and debut in Florida Championship Wrestling a year later which later became NXT.

She would go on to capture the NXT Women’s Championship on the July 24, 2013 edition of NXT becoming the inaugural champion and would hold onto the title for 273 days.

During her reign she would also defeat the longest reigning Divas Champion at the time, AJ Lee on April 7, 2014 the night after WrestleMania 30 edition on Monday Night RAW. This would officially make her a dual champion.

Paige would then have to relinquish the NXT Women’s Championship on the April 24, 2014 signifying her call up to the main roster and continuing as the Divas Champion.

She would go to hold the strap for a second time before she suffered a career ending injury in 2015 and had successfully neck surgery in October 2016.

She would make her surprising return the following year and formed the short lived faction of Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville known as Absolution.

She would then suffer an impact injury at a house show. This would lead her to officially retire from in-ring competition at the age of 25.

Since then Paige has had many roles as the general manager of SmackDown and the manger for The Kabuki Warriors. The Kabuki Warriors would shortly turn on Paige effective writing her off TV and marking her final appearance on the October 28, 2019 edition of Monday Night RAW.

From being with WWE since the age of 18 until now Paige has had some pretty great and historic moments in career including a film produced by WWE Legend The Rock about her wrestling family titled “Fighting with My Family.”

We at Wrestling News World wish nothing but the best for her and the next chapter in her life.

