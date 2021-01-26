WWE Superstar Spectacle Preview 1. 26. 21

WWE announced last week a show focused on the Indian superstars. The show is called “WWE Superstar Spectacle” and will air tomorrow morning at 9:30AM EST on the WWE Network.

Here is a look at some of the Superstars that will be on the show:

Jeet Rama:

Giant Zanjeer:

Indus Sher:

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Dilsher Shanky:

Kavita Devi:

Here is everything advertised for tomorrow’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - In what is certain to be an edge-of-your-seat melee, Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, Giant Zanjeer and Dilsher Shanky will join forces against SmackDown Tag Team Champion Dolph Ziggler, King Corbin, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura.

The former quartet brings an intriguing blend of athleticism and brute strength, as Mysterio and Ricochet typically take to the skies to cut their larger opponents down to size, while the 7-foot-2, 340-pound Zanjeer and 7-foot, 310-pound Shanky seem certain to rely on sheer power.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Don’t miss what is certain to be a thrilling Eight-Man Tag Team Match at Superstar Spectacle, streaming on the award-winning WWE Network on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. ET/6:30 a.m. PT!

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Jeet Rama enters his Superstar Spectacle bout against AJ Styles with nothing to lose and everything in the world to gain.

Like Styles, Rama is a veteran, but a win over The Phenomenal One, a two-time WWE Champion and one of the most respected competitors in the world, would certainly get people talking about the NXT Superstar.

The world-famous Phenomenal One doesn’t seem likely to take his opponent lightly, however, as he’s just days away from competing in the Royal Rumble Match and will be looking to make a statement with a quick victory against Rama.

Don’t miss an intriguing matchup between Rama and Styles when Superstar Spectacle streams on the award-winning WWE Network on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. ET/6:30 a.m. PT!

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - WWE’s first Indian-born high-flyer will step in the ring with NXT’s best at WWE Superstar Spectacular, as Guru Raaj faces NXT Champion Finn Bálor.

Raaj traded a life of farming for the world of sports-entertainment and will present a unique challenge for Bálor. The Banda, India, native possesses a unique athletic background with experience in Taekwondo and javelin throwing.

Can Raaj score a colossal victory against The Prince? Find out at WWE Superstar Spectacle!

The unprecedented two-hour special event premieres Tuesday on India’s Republic Day on the award-winning WWE Network at 9:30 a.m. ET, as well as on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony MAX at 8 p.m. IST, with commentary available in both English and Hindi.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Sareena Sandhu will join forces with one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions at WWE Superstar Spectacular.

Sandhu and Charlotte Flair will battle Bayley and Natalya in tag team action.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - At Superstar Spectacle, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will join forces with NXT’s Rinku & Saurav of Bivens Enterprises against the dangerous former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, who is no stranger to the Scottish titleholder, and 205 Live’s The Bollywood Boyz.

Don’t miss what seems certain to be a classic Six-Man Tag Team Match when Superstar Spectacle streams on the award-winning WWE Network on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. ET/6:30 a.m. PT!

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!