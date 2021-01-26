WWE Superstar Spectacle Results 1. 26. 21

This morning WWE celebrate India Republic Day by putting on a show focused on the Indian superstars of the company called “WWE Superstar Spectacle.”

We were introduced to some new talent like Jeet Rama and Sereena Sandhu. We also saw some familiar faces like The Bollywood Boyz and Indus Sher. Plus we saw the return of former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal in the main event.

If you weren’t able to catch the show this morning here are the results:

1 / 15

NXT Champion Finn Balor defeated Guru Raaj:

Results (via WWE) - Finn Bálor def. Guru Raaj In the opening matchup of the historical WWE Superstar Spectacle, NXT Champion Finn Bálor took on standout Guru Raaj in a non-title showdown. Coming to the squared circle after facing down a lifetime of adversity, Raaj was determined to prove himself against The Prince, and he nearly put away the NXT Champion with a high cross body off the top rope. The tough-as-nails Bálor roared back, though, and hit the Coup de Grace into 1916 for the victory.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

In the aftermath, The Prince acknowledged Guru’s efforts by shaking his hand in the center of the ring.

1 / 10

Giant Zanjeer, Dilsher Shanky, Rey Mysterio, and Ricochet defeated King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Ceasro, and Shinsuke Nakamura:

Results (via WWE) - Rey Mysterio and Ricochet took things to a new level when them teamed with gargantuan competitors Dilsher Shanky and Giant Zanjeer against SmackDown Tag Team Champion Dolph Ziggler, King Corbin, Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura.



Zanjeer picked up Ricochet and catapulted his high-flying partner over the top rope and onto their unfortunate opponents. Moments later, Mysterio leaped off the towering shoulders of Shanky to hit the splash and get the three-count on Cesaro with Dilsher's boot on his back!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 / 10

AJ Styles defeated Jeet Rama:

Results (via WWE) - AJ Styles next took a ride down Jeet Street when he battled India’s multiple-time National Heavyweight Champion in Kushti, Jeet Rama.

Rama put on the performance of a lifetime, including escaping the Calf Crusher in miraculous fashion. Just when he looked ready to upset The Phenomenal One, however, Omos gave his cohort an assist from outside the ring. This paved the way for Styles to hit the Phenomenal Forearm for the win.

1 / 10

We were then treated to a special dance number from Spinning Canvas:

1 / 10

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair and Sereena Sandhu defeated Bayley and Natalya:

Results (via WWE) - The very dangerous first-generation born Indian-American Sareena Sandhu joined forces with WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair against Natalya and Bayley. As mayhem broke out in the final moments, Natalya locked in the family Sharpshooter on Sandhu. As the resilient competitor fought through the pain, The Queen entered the ring and hit The Queen of Harts with Natural Selection from out of nowhere. This set up Sandhu to get a huge upset pinfall over The BOAT!

1 / 20

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Indus Sher defeated Jinder Mahal and The Bollywood Boyz:

Results (via WWE) - Prior to the main event Six-Man Tag Team Match, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair attempted to address the WWE Universe and reflect on the magnitude of the event. He was soon interupted by Jinder Mahal, alongside WWE 205 Live's Bollywood Boyz. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre chewed out The Modern Day Maharaja for his blatant show of disrespect and welcomed his own "three-man band of destruction" to join him, towering partners Indus Sher!



In the subsequent Six-Man Tag Team Match, McIntyre ripped through his old friend Mahal with the Claymore Kick before Rinku and Saurav executed an earth-shattering backbreaker-elbow drop combination for the victory!



As the dust cleared, Flair reentered the ring and celebrated with the WWE Champion, Indus Sher, Triple H and a slew of the evening's dynamic competitors.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!