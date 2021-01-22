WWE Superstar Spectacle Spoilers

The WWE taped the Superstar Spectacle today and it featured the return of Drew McIntyre who looked happy and healthy. The show is an Indian focused event that will air next Tuesday. Below are the spoilers for the matches:

Finn Balor def. Guru Raaj

Dilsher Shanky, Giant Zanjeer, Rey Mysterio & Ricochet def. Dolph Ziggler, King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro

AJ Styles def. Jeet Rama

Sareena Sandhu & Charlotte Flair def. Bayley & Natalya

Drew McIntyre & Indus Sher def. Jinder Mahal & Bollywood Boyz