WWE Superstar Spectacle Spoilers
The WWE taped the Superstar Spectacle today and it featured the return of Drew McIntyre who looked happy and healthy. The show is an Indian focused event that will air next Tuesday. Below are the spoilers for the matches:
- Finn Balor def. Guru Raaj
- Dilsher Shanky, Giant Zanjeer, Rey Mysterio & Ricochet def. Dolph Ziggler, King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro
- AJ Styles def. Jeet Rama
- Sareena Sandhu & Charlotte Flair def. Bayley & Natalya
- Drew McIntyre & Indus Sher def. Jinder Mahal & Bollywood Boyz