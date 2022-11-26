WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Preview 11.26.22

Tonight the men and women of WWE goes to war. Two WarGames matches, the United States Championship is on the line and more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - The Bloodline have run roughshod all over WWE for the past two years, but they have arguably their toughest challenge as they take on The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens at Survivor Series WarGames.

The Bloodline took Sheamus out of commission a few weeks ago, but once he returned, Fight Night was back and WarGames was on. Initially the Brutes’ team did not have a fifth member, but that all changed on the Nov. 18 edition of SmackDown when Kevin Owens was revealed to be the fifth man and dropped Roman Reigns with a Stunner.

With the history between Sami Zayn and Owens, Survivor Series WarGames just got even more intriguing.

Don’t miss an amazing collision at Survivor Series, streaming live on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network everywhere else at tonight 8 ET/5 PT.

Preview (via WWE) - With Survivor Series WarGames in sight, it was only fitting that Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss & Asuka and Damage CTRL would collide in a WarGames Match. Belair and Bayley have squared off in singles contests, a Ladder Match and even a Last Woman Standing Match and will now lead their respective teams into battle inside WarGames.

On the Nov. 7 edition of Raw, the road to WarGames began with Damage CTRL accepting Bianca Belair’s challenge. Little did anyone know, however, that Nikki Cross would join Damage CTRL’s team, filling up one of the other slots.

On the November 14th edition of Raw it was revealed that Mia Yim would be joining Bianca Belair's team whilst Rhea Ripley would join Damage CTRL's ranks.



Then, on the final SmackDown before Survivor Series, Becky Lynch returned as the surprise fifth member of Belair's team ready for war.

Preview (via WWE) - At Survivor Series WarGames, Shotzi will need to fight the most flawless match of her career if she wishes to pry the SmackDown Women’s Championship from Ronda Rousey.

On the Nov. 11 edition of SmackDown, Shotzi earned her opportunity at The Baddest Woman on the Planet, besting Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Sonya Deville, Lacey Evans and Xia Li in a frenetic Six-Pack Challenge.

Rousey has been dominant since capturing the title from Morgan at WWE Extreme Rules and has added extra security in the form of Shayna Baszler, making her even more dangerous.

Can Shotzi dethrone Rousey, or will The Baddest Woman on the Planet once again live up to her moniker?

Preview (via WWE) - Ever since Edge formed The Judgment Day earlier this year, AJ Styles has not been able to get away from the demonic group. When friend-turned-foe Finn Bálor joined The Judgment Day, the wound hurt for The Phenomenal One, and he turned to his friends Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows to help him.

Now with Mia Yim in The O.C.’s ranks, Styles has all the tools necessary to help him in his fight with Bálor and The Judgment Day. At Survivor Series WarGames, Styles will clash with Bálor one-on-one for the first time since their legendary encounter at WWE TLC 2017 nearly five years ago. A lot has changed within that time but be sure that the two will tear the house down.

With the odds even, who will emerge victorious between these two fierce rivals?

Preview (via WWE) - At Survivor Series, Seth “Freakin” Rollins has his work cut out for him as he takes on Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory in a Triple Threat Match for the United States Title.

Rollins only recently defeated Lashley to win the title at MSG after Brock Lesnar dismantled The All Mighty before the match. Since then, Lashley has been on a warpath, decimating everyone in his way in his attempt to regain the stars-and-stripes title.

On the Nov. 7 edition of Monday Night Raw, Seth “Freakin” Rollins issued an Open Challenge that was initially accepted by Mustafa Ali before The All Mighty brutalized him, taking his spot. After marching to the ring, Lashley destroyed Rollins, too.

Theory then decided to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on the fallen Visionary, but Lashley wrecked Theory and allowed Rollins to take the victory and leave Theory with nothing.

With Theory now humiliated, the former Mr. Money in the Bank ambushed Rollins after his match with Finn Bálor the following week, leaving the United States Champion looking up at the lights.

Now the three entangled Superstars will meet at Survivor Series with the United States Championship as the ultimate prize. Who will walk out United States Champion? Find out at Survivor Series, streaming live on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network everywhere else tonight at 8 ET/5 PT.

