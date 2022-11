Tonight the men and women went to war. Two WarGames matches, two championships on the line and more.

Here are the full results and recap:

Team Bianca defeated Damage CTRL

AJ Styles defeated Finn Bálor

Ronda Rousey defeated Shotzi to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship

Austin Theory defeated Seth “Freakin” Rollins and Bobby Lashley

The Bloodline defeated The Brawling Brutes