At noon today Vince McMahon spoke with talent and other employees of WWE and let them know that there would be cuts. In those cuts he spoke that some talent would be let go.



Below are all the names that have been released and will continually update as more names are let go.



Drake Maverick

Curt Hawkins

Karl Anderson

EC3

Lio Rush

Luke Gallows

Shane Helms

Eric Young

Heath Slater



Updated List of Names as of 2:20 PM 4/15/20

Kurt Angle

Aiden English

Lance Storm

Billy Kidman

Mike Rotunda

Dave Finlay

Pat Buck

Shawn Daivari

Scott Armstrong

Sarah Stock



Updated List of Names as of 3:08 PM 4/15/20



Mike Chioda

Sarah Logan

Rowan

Primo and Epico (The Colons)

Mike Kanellis

Expect for names to continue over the next 24-48 hours from the company and will range from backstage officials to on-screen talents. You can follow the discussion of this on twitter @WNWNews and @View_Raw.

