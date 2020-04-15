At noon today Vince McMahon spoke with talent and other employees of WWE and let them know that there would be cuts. In those cuts he spoke that some talent would be let go.
Below are all the names that have been released and will continually update as more names are let go.
Drake Maverick
Curt Hawkins
Karl Anderson
EC3
Lio Rush
Luke Gallows
Shane Helms
Eric Young
Heath Slater
Updated List of Names as of 2:20 PM 4/15/20
Kurt Angle
Aiden English
Lance Storm
Billy Kidman
Mike Rotunda
Dave Finlay
Pat Buck
Shawn Daivari
Scott Armstrong
Sarah Stock
Updated List of Names as of 3:08 PM 4/15/20
Mike Chioda
Sarah Logan
Rowan
Primo and Epico (The Colons)
Mike Kanellis
Expect for names to continue over the next 24-48 hours from the company and will range from backstage officials to on-screen talents.