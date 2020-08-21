WWE Talking Smack Returning This Weekend

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, WWE’s post-SmackDown talk-show, ‘Talking Smack’ will be returning, this weekend.

The show will reportedly be taped after tonight’s LIVE edition of Friday Night SmackDown but will likely be available on the WWE Network, sometime tomorrow (Saturday, August 22nd) to allow all East & West coast markets to air Friday’s edition of SmackDown.

It was reported, earlier this week that former ‘Talking Smack’ host, Renee Young will be leaving the company very soon, so no word on who will be hosting the show.

