WWE Taping Schedule Update

According to John Pollock of POST Wrestling, WWE's taping schedule through SummerSlam has been revealed...

Here is everything you need to know:

July 15th - NXT Tapings (July 15th and July 22nd Episodes)

July 17th - SmackDown (Episode For Later That Night)

July 19th - Extreme Rules PPV LIVE

July 20th - RAW Tapings (July 20th and July 27th Episodes)

July 21st - SmackDown Tapings (July 24th and July 31st Episodes)

July 29th - NXT Tapings (July 29th and August 5th Episodes)

August 3rd - RAW Tapings (August 3rd and August 10th Episodes)

August 4th - SmackDown Tapings (August 7th and August 14th Episodes)

August 12th - NXT Tapings (August 12th and August 19th Episodes)

August 17th - RAW Taping (August 17th Episode), SmackDown Taping (August 21st Episode)

August 22nd - NXT TakeOver LIVE (no location announced)

August 23rd - SummerSlam PPV LIVE (no location announced)

