WWE Tapings Schedule Update

As reported earlier, WWE cancelled today's taping of the June 26th episode of SmackDown.

However, there is an update...

WWE has resumed their tapings for today, with the following schedule:

WWE Performance Center (Today's Tapings)

Monday Night RAW (June 22nd)

Monday Night's 'RAW Talk' (June 22nd)

WWE Main Event (June 27th)

205 LIVE (June 19th and June 26th)

Full Sail University (Today's Tapings)

WWE NXT (For Tonight's Episode and June 24th)

WWE will now tape the June 26th episode of SmackDown, on the afternoon of June 26th. The taping was originally scheduled for today.

It's also worth to note that the start of the tapings were delayed over 1-hour, due to COVID-19 testing. The company was not allowing talent in until the results came back and the company fell behind quickly trying to get this done.

According to WNW's own Thomas Fenton, a source close to him said "they should have been more organized on testing and had multiple locations but we did not so it put us very behind."

