WWE The Horror Show At Extreme Rules Preview

Tonight is WWE's latest PPV offering and it's a unique one...'The Horror Show At Extreme Rules' is upon us and features several title bouts and is headlined by a 'Swamp Match' which pits Bray Wyatt against Universal Champion, Braun Strowman in a non-title affair.

Let's see what tonight has in-store for us!

Wyatt Swamp Fight - Bray Wyatt vs Braun Strowman

Preview (via WWE) - The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules will become even more terrifying when Universal Champion Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt meet in a non-title Wyatt Swamp Fight.

Wyatt ended his harrowing silence by resurrecting the dead from The Firefly Fun House and shocked the Universal Champion. After a week of soul searching, Strowman responded adamantly and promised to drag Wyatt into the Swamp to let the alligators finish the job. As Wyatt's maniacal laugh echoed through the WWE Performance Center, Strowman knew the die had been cast for the Wyatt Swamp Fight.

The Monster Among Men bested his old family member with Black Sheep mind games at WWE Money in the Bank. Will Strowman once again dig into his inner darkness, or is Wyatt laying a devastating trap for his rival?

WWE Championship - Drew McIntyre (C) vs Dolph Ziggler

Preview (via WWE) - Dolph Ziggler arrived on Raw determined to remind Drew McIntyre who he owes for his rise to the pinnacle of sports-entertainment. The Showoff will have the opportunity to back up his words at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules in a match against the Scottish Superstar for the WWE Title.

One by one, McIntyre has vanquished every competitor to challenge his reign, as the likes of Big Show, Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins and Andrade have all fallen short in their attempts to take the title. Upon being traded to Raw along with his tag team partner Robert Roode, Ziggler set his sights on the biggest fish in the pond, saying that McIntyre owed him after Ziggler helped McIntyre upon his return to WWE. The WWE Champion was happy to oblige Ziggler, but seemingly warned him to be careful what he wished for, as McIntyre doesn't plan on losing his title any time soon.

Will The Showoff be the one to end McIntyre’s reign, or will the fighting champion fend off another challenge?

RAW Women's Championship - Asuka (C) vs Sasha Banks

Preview (via WWE) - Sasha Banks will try to join her tag team partner Bayley in becoming a double champion at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules when she challenges Raw Women’s Champion Asuka.

The Boss, already one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, listened to “The Role Model” describe how great it is to be a double champion and decided she wanted to experience it for herself. After defeating The IIconics to retain the tag titles, Banks called out Asuka, who was happy to accept the challenge before attempting to fight off the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. However, while Asuka was focused on Bayley, The Boss saw the perfect opening to lock the Bank Statement on the champion, sending a huge message ahead of their title showdown.

Will Banks become a double champion, or will Asuka continue to reign supreme on the red brand?

SmackDown Women's Championship - Bayley (C) vs Nikki Cross

Preview (via WWE) - Bayley’s impressive reign over the blue brand awaits a challenge from a hungry, rising Superstar, as Nikki Cross earned a SmackDown Women’s Championship opportunity at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules.

Bayley’s recent string of dominance appeared to leave no clear challenger for the gold, but a Fatal 4-Way matchup on the blue brand paved the way for Cross to step into the spotlight. The energetic Superstar outlasted her teammate Alexa Bliss, Dana Brooke and Lacey Evans to secure the coveted showdown.

Will Extreme Rules become a true horror show for the SmackDown Women’s Champion, or will Bayley be too much for Cross to overcome?

Eye For An Eye Match - Rey Mysterio vs Seth Rollins

Preview (via WWE) - The Horror Show at Extreme Rules added a new level of terror as Rey Msyterio and Seth Rollins will meet in an Eye for an Eye Match. Mysterio teamed with Kevin Owens to defeat Rollins & Murphy for the right to choose the gory stipulation where a winner can only determined by extracting the opponent’s eye.

The Monday Night Messiah has tormented the legendary luchador for months and nearly ended Mysterio’s career with a gruesome attack on his eye. With his career in jeopardy, the iconic Superstar watched as his son Dominik got involved to defend his father’s honor, but Dominik found himself in Rollins’ sights as well. With Rollins attempting to replicate the same brutal ocular assault on Dominik, Mysterio promised to get “an eye for an eye” from the devious Superstar.

Can Mysterio achieve the ruthless justice he craves, or will Rollins finish the barbaric attack that set this match in motion?

SmackDown Tag-Team Championships (Table Match) - New Day (C) vs Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro

Preview (via WWE) - Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro have been frustrated to have not received the respect they feel they deserve. Now, the cynical duo will have the opportunity to literally break their way into WWE’s championship class.

The New Day will face a determined title challenge from The King of Strong Style & The Swiss Cyborg in a SmackDown Tag Team Championship Tables Match at The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules. Nakamura & Cesaro chose the stipulation after defeating Kofi Kingston & Big E on SmackDown. The rivalry has been highly contentious for weeks, as the first title showdown was derailed by a brawl between the four competitors.

Will the challengers finally seize the opportunity to take the gold? Or will The Power of Positivity once again reign supreme?

United States Championship - Apollo Crews (C) vs MVP

Preview (via WWE) - The past, present and future of the United States Championship will take centerstage at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules when Apollo Crews defends his title against MVP.

Since winning the championship, Apollo Crews has shined in the spotlight with unbelievable strength and skill. The impressive display caught the eye of former U.S. Champion MVP, as the outspoken manager offered his services to the new titleholder. When Crews declined, the champion found himself in the crosshairs of MVP and his imposing client Bobby Lashley.

The fervent self-promoter went on to unveil a new-look U.S. Title on the red brand alongside The All Mighty and promised to usher an even more ballin’ reign.

Can MVP turn the clock back and regain the title that made him famous? Or can Crews take down the veteran with Lashley waiting in the wings?

