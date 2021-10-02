October 2, 2021
WWE The Return of The King of the Ring and Debut of The Queen of the Ring Tournaments
WWE The Return of The King of the Ring and Debut of The Queen of the Ring Tournaments

Tonight during night one of the WWE Draft the company announced two tournaments beginning next week on Friday Night SmackDown and continue on Monday Night RAW.

WWE announced the return of King of the Ring and the debut of the first ever Queen of the Ring tournaments. 

Who will become the King of the Ring and the first ever Queen of the Ring?

