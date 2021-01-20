WWE Thunderdome Statistics Show Huge Success

The Famous Group is a fan experience company that recently posted the success of the WWE and Thunderdome. They sent congratulations to WWE for 50 shows in the award-winning WWE Thunderdome. It was announced back in October that the company had won top honors for Virtual Fan Experience at last year's Sportel Awards.



The ThunderDome by the Numbers:

• 50 Primetime episodes inside the WWE ThunderDome

• 500,000 total registered fans

• 226 total countries & territories represented

• 70% of virtual fans returned to WWE ThunderDome multiple times

• 100% full capacity for each show

The WWE Thunderdome is widely praised in the industry as a huge success for virtual fan experience during this tough time.