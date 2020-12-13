WWF TLC 2020 Preview (12/20/20)

We have made it to the final PPV of this chaotic year. D-VON....GET THE TABLES, LADDERS, AND CHAIRS. This is WWE’S gift to us the WWE Universe this holiday season.

Here is everything advertised for tonight's show:

Drew McIntyre vs Alan Styles(WWE Championship):

Preview (via WWE) - A Phenomenal challenger awaits Drew McIntyre at WWE TLC, as the WWE Champion will meet AJ Styles with the title on the line.

The King of Claymore Country reclaimed the WWE Title with a grueling win over Randy Orton that began his second reign. McIntyre has prided himself on being a fighting champion, and will now face Styles who’s began his most recent red brand tenure a perfect 6-0. The Phenomenal One earned his WWE Title opportunity with a “Sudden Death” Triple Threat Match win over Keith Lee and Riddle.

What will happen when these two elite Superstars meet in the ring for the first time?

"The Freak" Bray Wyatt vs Randall Orton:

Preview (via WWE) - Randy Orton and The Fiend know each other very well, and they are set to collide at WWE TLC.

After The Fiend’s mind games cost Randy Orton an opportunity to once again compete for the WWE Championship, The Viper fired right back by taking hold of Alexa Bliss in attempt to coax The Fiend during a tense installment of “A Moment of Bliss.”

Orton has upstaged Wyatt in the past by burning down The Wyatt Family Compound and defeating him for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 33, but this time, The Legend Killer will be face to face with a whole different animal in the form of The Fiend. And he… doesn’t forget.

Nia Jax and Shawna Bayler vs Asuka and Lana(WWE Female Tag Team Championship):

Preview (via WWE) - Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler have run roughshod during their commanding reign as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. But might Raw Women’s Champion Asuka & Lana have their number?

The WWE Universe will find out at WWE TLC when the destructive duo puts the titles on the line against The Empress of Tomorrow and her unlikely partner.

Asuka & Lana struck gold when first teaming together in impromptu fashion the night after Survivor Series, with the Raw Women’s Champion scoring a roll-up pin on The Queen of Spades for a surprise, non-title victory.

They notched another improbable victory this past Monday, this time with Lana pinning Baszler after Asuka again broke her free from the Kirifuda Clutch.

Can Asuka & Lana pull off a third shocker and cement their partnership with gold? Or, perhaps no longer underestimating their foes, will Jax & Baszler reestablish their dominance?

Roman Regins vs Kyle Owens(Global Championship TLC Match):

Preview (via WWE) - Ever since making his jaw-dropping return to WWE and winning the Universal Title in short order, Roman Reigns has radiated the smugness of a man who believes he can’t be touched.

Kevin Owens is hellbent on changing that.

After weeks of animosity, KO challenged The Head of the Table to what is certain to be a barbaric Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match for the Universal Title at WWE TLC. Reigns, who recently scored a monumental victory against WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at Survivor Series, immediately accepted.

Is KO up to the task of becoming a two-time Universal Champion and taking the title from The Head of the Table in a deadly Tables, Ladder and Chairs Match?

At the very least, the challenger has already proven that he knows how to wield one of the match’s trademark weapons, as Jey Uso can likely attest after being on the receiving end of several menacing chair strikes from KO at the conclusion of the Nov. 27 SmackDown. When he finally decided that Jey had had enough, KO helped himself to a seat at the head of the blue brand’s announce table, no doubt sending a message to SmackDown’s self-proclaimed Head of the Table.

Sasha Banks vs Carmella(Smackdown Female Championship):

Preview (via WWE) - At WWE TLC, Sasha Banks will put her SmackDown Women’s Title on the line against Carmella.

For weeks, “The Untouchable One” has unleashed a series of sneak attacks on The Boss. In response, Banks surprised Mella during one of her backstage vignettes and unleashed an all-out assault of her own, locking her in the Bank Statement until the she was pulled away by WWE personal.

This resulting interview between the two of them had to be carried out with the two Superstars in separate locations due the high probability that things would turn volatile. Out of that confrontation, a showdown was established for the WWE TLC pay-per-view.

Six-time World Champion Sasha Banks is truly a dangerous titleholder, making history time and time again whether it be in Hell in a Cell, a WWE Iron Woman Match or simply in a one-on-one contest for the ages. Nevertheless, despite the glamour of Carmella, there is also no denying that Mella is still money. She boasts an impressive title resume of her own as a former SmackDown Women’s Champion with wins over elite competitors like and Charlotte Flair and Asuka.

Kofi Kingston and Big E vs Bobby Lashley and Cedric Alexander(RAW Tag Team Championship):

Preview (via WWE) - The New Day will look to keep The Hurt Business in the red and once again retain their Raw Tag Team Titles at WWE TLC.

Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods have gotten the better of Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander in two epic championship battles on the red brand. Alexander has found success on his own in recent matchups against Kingston & Woods, but his solo swagger has definitely caught the attention of his Hurt Business associates.

It will be another clash of styles when The Power of Positivity takes on the no-nonsense culture that MVP has put in place.

Will The New Day head into the holidays feeling golden? Or will The Hurt Business be stacking titles and profits entering the new year?