WWE Tribute To The Troops Live Coverage (12/6/30)

So I'll be honest with you guys this is not really live coverage since in most areas Tribute to the Troops started at 3:00 p.m EST but for me and some others it does not air until 4:30 p.m on FOX because of the football games on at the 1:00 p.m slot.

My twitter is @juicecannon1 so you can follow along on there or you can follow along on the @wnwnews twitter account! Also check out this preview from @WNWJacob to to get learn more about the card for this event and some more insider information on it!

Still waiting on the NFL Postgame to end and Tribute to the Troops to start they just said they are wrapping up now so it won't be much longer guys!

Tribute to the Troops has become a great tradition for WWE and luckily this year it still was put on despite all the chaos going on in the world. It happened in the ThunderDome and all the viewers on the ThunderDome screens are American soldier in fitting fashion! JBL, Michael Cole, and Byron Saxton are the commentators for this event and action kicked off right away with the ten man tag team match!

Rey Mysterio, Daniel Bryan, Street Profits, and Jeff Hardy vs Sami Zayn, Robert Roode, Dolph Ziggler, King Corbin, and Elias

Things are starting to get out of control now when all 10 man came into the ring and brawled.

Then most men ended up out of the ring except Bryan who instantly got back out with the Suicide Dive then the Profits went back in the ring just to flip out of it over the ropes onto people as well.

Angelo Dawkins is my personal favorite Street Profit and he just went in there and showcased briefly before the majority of the participants went in to showcase their respective finishers.

Ford now delivers the splash following a salute to the troops to seal the win for his team. What a great athlete Ford is and it was a decent fun match.

Also the American flag face paint Hardy had was great and I'm surprised it did not run a bit more than it did! Why is Zayn constantly taking the pins in tribute matches? Stop doing this to my homey WWE!

The FOX postgame crew then sent things to Jay Glazer and former Marine and current WWE superstar Lacey Evans were shown at the Myanmar Air Force Base. The pushup contest between American soldiers and Lacey Evans was quite fun! They were not keeping track though so they just did it by the honor system and surprisingly Evans did not just name herself the winner!

I'm not really a country music fan so I never heard of Hardy but this performance was not bad.

This year because of the COVID-19 pandemic the troops were unable to meet the troops in person so instead they did meet and greets with superstars like Belair and Ford, McIntyre and a few others and that's awesome I'm glad some troops and their families got that at least!

Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks vs Bayley and Natalya