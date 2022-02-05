Skip to main content
WWE Universal Championship Match Set For At Elimination Chamber

With the road to Wrestlemania coming at us full speed, WWE is to make a pitstop to Elimination Chamber in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. 

While it’s in the plans for a showdown between current Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, Reigns seems to be looking for a challenger at Elimination Chamber. 

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg made his return to this week’s Smackdown to confront Reigns, confirming that the two will go one on one for the Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber.

