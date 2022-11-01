Skip to main content
WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Changed Hands on the Halloween Edition of Monday Night RAW

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Changed Hands on the Halloween Edition of Monday Night RAW

Congratulations Asuka and Alexa!!!

Congratulations Asuka and Alexa!!!

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW saw the team of Asuka and Alexa Bliss defeat Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky) to become the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions in the main event.

This match came about when Damage CTRL attacked RAW Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir after her match at the start of the show. The attack would lead to the returns of Asuka and Bliss. 

They would later challenge Kai and Sky to a match for the the tag titles later in the show which would be made official for the main event. 

The finish of the match saw Bayley hit a devastating Bayley to Belly on BelAir through a table taking out the champion and trying to distract the challengers. This would ultimately allow for Asuka to set up Bliss for Twisted Bliss on Sky to pick up the win and become the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. 

Related Articles

4AC4F9B4-98E9-4A43-A02A-BB1595F346AF
WWE News

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Changed Hands on the Halloween Edition of Monday Night RAW

CA171125-A9A1-423F-A4A0-363A8B16B374
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: Crown Jewel Go Home Show 10.31.22

87AAF391-9E46-4BFB-BFBF-310EFFAF8726
WWE News

Historic Match Announced for WWE Crown Jewel

40039452-BB96-4248-B42A-CB836D31FF05
WWE News

Emma Returns to WWE and Challenged for the Gold

58CF3BEC-894D-4FFF-B0A8-5530D6282462
WWE NXT

WWE NXT: Tag Title Tuesday Results and Recap 10.25.22

E3D37191-91C5-44A2-BAED-12E5420B2734
WWE NXT 2.0

WWE NXT Preview: Tag Title Tuesday 10.25.22

55DD7347-2502-46D4-83B4-E6F11F0661A2
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 10.24.22

4118150E-81EA-4B79-8500-DF81B056A674
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 10.24.22