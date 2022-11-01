WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Changed Hands on the Halloween Edition of Monday Night RAW

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW saw the team of Asuka and Alexa Bliss defeat Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky) to become the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions in the main event.

This match came about when Damage CTRL attacked RAW Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir after her match at the start of the show. The attack would lead to the returns of Asuka and Bliss.

They would later challenge Kai and Sky to a match for the the tag titles later in the show which would be made official for the main event.

The finish of the match saw Bayley hit a devastating Bayley to Belly on BelAir through a table taking out the champion and trying to distract the challengers. This would ultimately allow for Asuka to set up Bliss for Twisted Bliss on Sky to pick up the win and become the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.