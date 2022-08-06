Skip to main content
WWE Women’s Tag Team Tournament to crown new champions announced

WWE Women’s Tag Team Tournament to crown new champions announced

Tonight on Friday Night SmackDown it was announced that the long awaited tournament to crown new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions will kickoff this Monday on RAW. 

The titles have been vacated ever since Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of a RAW taping back in May citing creative differences. 

WWE would then send out a press release and have Michael Cole state that Banks and Naomi were unprofessional. 

The last remaining women’s tag team is Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. who will join them in the tournament?

Find out this Monday on RAW. 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

CE715497-D3AB-40AA-A7B5-4EE75CA61A89
WWE News

WWE Women’s Tag Team Tournament to crown new champions announced

1707B386-6C59-4DAD-83CC-4998B7E3D3EF
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 8.5.22

480B6B23-114B-47CE-9346-B32C9EEB09AC
WWE NXT

WWE NXT 2.0 Results and Recap 8.2.22

5FC4324B-7993-43A7-92EA-19F185BF235E
WWE NXT 2.0

New NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions crowned on the August 2, 2022 edition of NXT 2.0

0F8E6A49-CA49-4FAC-B374-3C8BF895389C
WWE NXT 2.0

WWE NXT 2.0 Preview 8.2.22

B05499FF-68E3-4EB4-85E2-1EB524007A8D
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 8.1.22

7730A956-0A5A-457C-9BDB-92EDEE2B4258
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 8.1.22

EF29C4D8-6F06-4666-B1A6-8C1851A3186A
WWE News

The Rated R Superstar is back