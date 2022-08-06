WWE Women’s Tag Team Tournament to crown new champions announced

Tonight on Friday Night SmackDown it was announced that the long awaited tournament to crown new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions will kickoff this Monday on RAW.

The titles have been vacated ever since Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of a RAW taping back in May citing creative differences.

WWE would then send out a press release and have Michael Cole state that Banks and Naomi were unprofessional.

The last remaining women’s tag team is Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. who will join them in the tournament?

Find out this Monday on RAW.

