WWE WrestleMania 37 Night One Results and Recap 4.10.21

Last night was a night that wrestling fans, superstars, and the WWE Universe will NEVER forget.

Last night was night one of WrestleMania 37 and the first time that fans were allowed at a WWE event in over 1 year and WWE didn’t disappoint.

The night did get off to a rocky start with some weather delays but we got through it and Night One of WrestleMania was almost perfection.

If you were able to watch the show then I would honored to give you the full results here:

The show kicked off with the Superstars on the stage and Vince McMahon welcoming everyone back and to WrestleMania. We then saw Diamond Platinum recording artist Bebe Rexha sang “America the Beautiful.”

1 / 2

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley defeated Drew McIntyre:

This was the first match of the night and boy it didn’t disappoint. This was a straight up big boss fight if I’ve ever seen one. What really surprised me in this match though was Drew and all the new tricks that he pulled out to try and win back the WWE Championship. Drew must’ve learned from his battle with Brock Lesnar as he pulled out the Kimura lock multiple times but still couldn’t get The All Mighty to submit. For someone Drew’s size I was blown away when he DIVED OVER THE TOP ROPE. In the end THREE Future Schock DDTs wasn’t enough to get the job down and Lashley was able to make Drew pass out to The Hurt Lock to retain the gold.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 / 2

Natalya and Tamina won the Tag Team Turmoil:

This match the unfortunate task of following the red hot WWE Championship match. This match was good but had some sloppy moments which kept it from being a great match. I was shocked that two of the favorites in the match, Ravishing Glow and KayMella were the first two times eliminated. Overall this match did what it needed to do and we now know that Natalya and Tamina will face Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler tonight for the tag titles.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 / 2

Cesaro defeated Seth Rollins:

Cesaro has been in the WWE for over a decade now and this is his FIRST EVER SINGLES MATCH AT WRESTLEMANIA. The WWE Universe has been clamoring for Cesaro to get a push towards the world title picture for years now and it seems like he is on the right track to do so after last night’s victory. This match was the stellar match that we all knew it would be. Cesaro’s main focus of the match was to embarrass Rollins by looking to swing him and try to break his record of 22 swings. Seth had scouted this and his main focus of the match was to attack the arm of Cesaro to prevent it from happening. Rollins not only came out to all the fanfare and a new theme but he busted out a corkscrew splash which we have never seen at least from him before and that still wasn’t enough to put the Swiss man down. Cesaro should us why he is pound for pound the strongest man in all of WWE when he pulled out the UFO with NO HANDS. In the end Cesaro was able to lock on the swing and broke his record and swung Rollins a total of 23 times and was able to pick up the win. You could just see all the emotion on Cesaro’s face when referee hit the mat for 3. I hope this puts him on the track to world title contention in the near future.

1 Gallery 1 Images

AJ Styles and Omos defeated The New Day to win the RAW Tag Team Championships:

When this match was announced just moments after The New Day won their 11th tag team titles we all knew that Styles and Omos were winning the belts. The story heading into this match was wether or not Styles and Omos were a legit tag team and that it was the in ring debut of Omos. We knew heading into this match that AJ would have to do all the heavy lifting so they don’t expose Omos too much. The New Day did their best to cut the ring in half and keep AJ away from the colossal known as Omos. In the end Omos was able to tag in and destroyed The New Day and picking up the win and titles for him and Styles. The win last night made AJ a Grand Slam Champion as well.

1 / 2

Braun Strowman defeated Shane McMahon in a Steel Cage Match:

This match actually turned out better than expected and was a very fun match. Braun dedicated the match to everyone who has been bullied and called stupid since that’s what Shane McMahon has been down for the past few weeks. This match was wild as we saw Shane about to win the match but Braun RIPPED off a piece of the cage to drag Shane back in. We also got to see Braun throw Shane McMahon off the top of the cage. In the end Braun would hit the running powerslam for the win.

1 / 2

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest defeated The Miz and John Morrison:

When this match was first announced a lot of people didn’t like it but this match hands down was the best celebrity matches in all of WWE. The Miz has been in WWE for over 15 years and has done everything there is to do in the company so why not let him out of a new talent and celebrity on the grandest stage of them all. The x factor in the match was Bad Bunny. We all knew that he moved closer to the PC to train for this match and it shown in more was than one. Bad Bunny start off this match and didn’t look bad he was the MVP of the entire match. He pulled off a diving crossbody, falcon arrow, and a CANADIAN DESTROYER. I agree with what Booker T said after the match and give Bunny a contract.

1 / 5

Bianca BelAir defeated Sasha Banks to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship:

This was an historic match as two African American women were fighting for a championship in the main event of WrestleMania. When the bell ring the emotion and magnitude of the moment hit Bianca all at once as she was on the verge of tears. Bianca was able to keep her composure though and her and Sasha tore the house down. Since becoming champion has elevated everyone she stepped in the ring with and last night was on a whole other level of elevation. Sasha was cunning and smart with how she turned Bianca’s braid against her and we how she was able to use it to transition into the Bank Statement. Bianca also made sure that she was gonna get out class as her power and athleticism was on full display plus the hair whip made a return. After all was said and done Bianca was able to hit the 450 then the KOD to win the title. You can look back on all the rookie years of some of the greatest wrestlers in the history of this industry and it will be hard to find anyone who had a better rookie year than the EST. Bianca now goes from being the EST to the B-E-S-T.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!