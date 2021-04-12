WWE WrestleMania 37 Night Two Results and Recap 4.11.21

Last night was the culmination of the showcase of the immortals as WWE brought us night two of WrestleMania.

The superstars on the card had unfortunately had to follow the magic that was night one. Last night’s show featured five title matches and two titles changed hands.

If you were living under a rock and missed any of the action for some reason well I’m here to give you the low down on everything that happened.

Here are the full results of Night Two of WrestleMania:

Randy Orton defeated The Fiend:

This was the first match of the night and the crowd was behind The Fiend all the way. Before the match would begin The Fiend would appear out of a Jack n the Box thanks to Alexa Bliss cranking it open. Unfortunately after this being one of the longest WWE storylines in WWE history the match end very abruptly and weird. Alexa Bliss would reappear on top of the box with the black hunk all over her which seemed to startle The Fiend and allowed Randy to hit the RKO for the win. Did Alexa turn on The Fiend? Looks like this feud will be continuing.

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defeated Natalya and Tamina to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship:

This was the second match of the night and the crowd really killed the momentum for this match. During certain points for the match you can tell they really couldn’t care less about the match. This match had came about after Natalya and Tamina won tag team turmoil on night one. The crowd would eventually get behind Tamina as the match would progress and we even got to see Nia and Tamina go one on one for a bit and it looked like Tamina was about to get the win but in true WWE fashion they popped out balloons and in the end Shayna choked out Natalya to retain.

Kevin Owens defeated Sami Zayn:

A lot of pressure was put on this match at the very last second as they were tasked with keep the show from falling of the rails after what we got from the first two matches. Anytime you book Sami Zayn vs Kevin Owens you know that they will deliver and nothing was different last night. These two were out to kill each other with all the high risk spots they did on the apron and top rope. At one point during the match it looked like Sami was about to win after hitting The Helluva Kick but got greedy and with for another which was his down. During the match you could see Logan Paul jump up and down in his seat as he was reacting to the match. In the end Kevin won by hitting the stunner. After the match Logan would congratulate Kevin for his win but end up eating a stunner of his own.

Sheamus defeated Riddle to win the United States Championship:

Sheamus and Riddle are no strangers to each other as they have faced off multiple times before on Monday Night Raw. This match was just like all their other encounters hard hitting and smash mouth. This was a hoss fight if I’ve ever seen one. The finish was a call back to Shawn Michaels when he super kicked Shelton Benjamin as Sheamus hit Riddle with the Brogue Kick as he springboard off the middle rope to win the gold. I firmly believe that this reign is a reward for all the hard work and incredible matches he has been putting on since being drafted to RAW in October.

Apollo Crews defeated Big E to win the Intercontinental Championship:

After coming up short in his quest to dethrone Big E for the Intercontinental Championship in the past Apollo would turn heel and put the champion on the self for a bit. Last night Apollo would get one last shot for the title and he didn’t miss. Heading into the match everyone was wondering what a Nigerian DrumFight would be and it turned out to be a No Holds Barred match just with Nigerian drums, a gong, tables, and kendo sticks. The highlights of the match would be Big E hitting a uranage on Crews on the steel steps. We also saw the return of Dabbo-Kato who helped Apollo Crews pick the win and become the new Intercontinental Champion.

Rhea Ripley defeated Asuka to win the RAW Women’s Championship:

This is Rhea’s second time on the grandest stage of them all and looked to make a splash and show Asuka what nightmares were made of. Since being called up to the main roster Rhea Ripley participated in the Royal Rumble were she made it to the final two. After the rumble she was teased for weeks about coming soon to RAW. Two weeks before mania she would show up and challenge Asuka for a championship match at the show of shows. This was the co-main event of the night and it didn’t really live up to all the hype. The match still was very fun for me and delivered and the right person won. This match also set the tone for how Rhea would do on the red brand moving forward. Now the after becoming the new RAW Women’s Champion the women’s division is seeing nothing but nightmares.

Roman Reigns defeated Edge and Daniel Bryan to retain the Universal Championship:

This match was the main event for last night’s WrestleMania Sunday. This match had the most fleshed out story and build on the road to WrestleMania. This was originally supposed to be Edge v Roman but that was until Daniel decided to go into business for himself and made it a triple threat match. Roman was looking to remain the Head of the Table, Edge was looking to regain a title he never lost on his 10 year anniversary date, Bryan was looking to play spoiler for both parties. All three men tore the house down and beat the absolute hell out of each other bell to bell. In the beginning Jey Uso, the Right Hand Man took out both challengers before he was carried out of the ringside area. Chaos reigned supreme throughout the entirety of the match. We saw multiple spears and conchairtos. In the end Roman did what he said he was gonna do, show up then wreck everyone then stack them up and retain. After what we saw tonight everyone in the WWE Universe and around the world better acknowledge The Tribal Chief.

