WWE WrestleMania 38 to air in theaters nationwide

WrestleMania Saturday is one week away from this Saturday and today WWE announced that they have partnered with Fathom events and WrestleMania will be airing in theaters nationwide.

Here is the full press release via WWE.com:

WWE and Fathom Events announced today a new agreement that brings WrestleMania, WWE’s biggest event of the year, to movie theaters nationwide. The two-night event will air live on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

“Fathom Events is the leader in the event cinema industry and they can deliver a unique and exciting experience to WWE fans who can’t make it to Dallas for WrestleMania,” said Emilio Revelo, WWE Vice President. “We are thrilled to partner with them as we bring our biggest event of the year to big screens nationwide.”

“Any fan knows that WrestleMania is WWE’s most pivotal event and Fathom Events is excited to bring these blockbuster match-ups to movie theaters nationwide,” said Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Events. “We’re also very proud to be working with WWE on this event and many more in the future.”

WrestleMania 38 will feature several high-stakes championship matchups including the Biggets WrestleMania Match of All-Time between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns – A Winner Take All Championship Unification Match. Learn more about the pop-culture extravaganza at wwe.com/wrestlemania.

Tickets to see WrestleMania 38 live in theaters can be purchased online at www.fathomevents.com or at participating theater box offices. A complete list of theater locations is available on the Fathom Events website. WrestleMania will not be available in theaters in Texas.

Fathom is a recognized leader in the entertainment industry as one of the top distributors of content to movie theaters in North America. Fathom operates the largest cinema distribution network, delivering a wide variety of programming and experiences to cinema audiences in all of the top U.S. markets and to more than 45 countries. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com.

