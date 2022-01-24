WWE WrestleMania 38 Week Announced

Earlier today as first reported by the Dallas Morning News, WWE announced all the events and specials taking place throughout the week leading up to the two most STUPENDOUS nights of sports entertainment, WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas.

Here is everything advertised for this year’s WrestleMania Week (via WWE.com):

Monday Night RAW (March 28. 2022)

Friday Night SmackDown (April 1. 2022)

WrestleMania Superstore (TBA)

WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony (TBA)

NXT Stand and Deliver (TBA)

WrestleMania 38 Night One (April 2. 2022)

WrestleMania 38 Night Two (April 3. 2022)

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World as we will keep you up to date on all the news and announcements for WrestleMania Week.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!