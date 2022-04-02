WWE WrestleMania Saturday Preview 4.2.22

Tonight is the first night of a two night stupendous WrestleMania event. Three titles are on the line plus the return of WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin who I’ll be on The KO Show.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - On WrestleMania Saturday, Ronda Rousey will challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website



It has been almost three years since Rousey took a break from WWE to start a family following her epic Triple Threat Match that headlined WrestleMania 35 against Flair and Becky Lynch.

That hiatus came to a screeching halt, however, when Rousey made a surprise return to win the 2022 Royal Rumble Match and instantly earned the right to challenge the Women’s Champion of her choosing on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Although the dangerous competitor made a brief detour on Monday Night Raw and showed that she still had animosity toward Big Time Becks, The Rowdy One opted to leave her choice a mystery until she journeyed to SmackDown.

Once on the blue brand, The Baddest Woman on the Planet made it clear that she owes many Superstars a beatdown, and that Charlotte wasn't special, but just first. With that, Ronda Rousey officially challenged Flair for the SmackDown Woman Title on The Grandest Stage of the Them All.



A one-on-one showdown pitting Flair against Rousey is an incredible match made for WrestleMania, but who will emerge victorious? The Queen’s record speaks for itself, and there is no doubt that she deserves respect as the dominant titleholder she is. But will she have what it takes to defeat the awesome threat that is The Baddest Woman on the Planet?

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Preview (via WWE) - After a wild WWE Elimination Chamber saw Becky Lynch retain the Raw Women’s Championship against Lita, and Bianca Belair survive the gauntlet that is the Elimination Chamber Match, The EST of WWE will get another chance to right the wrongs of last year’s SummerSlam when she squares off with Big Time Becks on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

As first reported by the Dallas Morning News, the clash is officially slated to take place on WrestleMania Saturday.

Since making her return at SummerSlam following the birth of her first child and reclaiming the title she never lost in 26 seconds against Belair, Lynch has been on a tear. Big Time Becks has run through past, present and future champions like Lita, Liv Morgan and even her future opponent Belair.

Belair has been chasing another epic WrestleMania moment, taking a sojourn from her championship hunt to deal with Doudrop before inserting herself back into the title picture. She failed to punch her ticket at Royal Rumble despite reaching the final four and earning the match’s iron-woman status with over 47 minutes in the match. In her last hope for a spot at The Showcase of the Immortals, The EST of WWE conquered the unforgiving Elimination Chamber to secure a rematch with The Vincent Van GOAT.

What fireworks are in store for Dallas as two of the biggest Superstars in WWE once again collide for the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 38?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - After weeks of Kevin Owens "messing with Texas," "Stone Cold" Steve Austin has accepted the outspoken Superstar’s invitation to confront him on "The KO Show" as part of WrestleMania Saturday.

Still reeling after he and Seth Rollins lost in their Raw Tag Team Title Triple Threat Match earlier in the evening on the March 7 edition of Raw, a defiant Owens reemerged before the WWE Universe with an epiphany. Owens called out "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and shared his desire to deliver a Stunner the world would never forget to the WWE Hall of Famer, whom he called a "broken-down shell of his former self."

In response to Owens, "Stone Cold" released a video the following day from his beloved Texas and declared that he would return 19 years after his last WrestleMania match to open one final can of whoop a** on KO.

What will happen when The Texas Rattlesnake steps back onto The Grandest Stage of Them All to confront Owens on WrestleMania Saturday?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Seth "Freakin" Rollins will look for his WrestleMania moment when he battles an opponent handpicked by WWE Chairman Mr. McMahon!

Week after week, Rollins failed in his attempts to secure his place at The Showcase of the Immortals, falling short in an explosive Raw Tag Team Title Triple Threat Match alongside Kevin Owens, then getting defeated by KO in his attempt to replace his friend and interview "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. Finally, he lost to AJ Styles when The Phenomenal One's WrestleMania opponent Edge got Rollins disqualified.

A frustrated Rollins went on a tirade after losing to Styles and was eventually called to the office of Mr. McMahon. Rather than punish him, though, The Chairman offered him exactly what he wanted, a showdown on The Grandest Stage of Them All against an opponent handpicked by Mr. McMahon. The only catch was that he will not find out who his opponent will be until he steps through the ropes on WrestleMania Saturday.

Preview (via WWE) - A hard-hitting tag team showdown is set for The Showcase of the Immortals when Rey & Dominik Mysterio go to war with The Miz & Logan Paul on WrestleMania Saturday!



At WWE Elimination Chamber, The Miz took a swing at Dominik, and Dominik retaliated by helping his father claim a singles win against the former WWE Champion. Although some might argue this his actions were justified in the wake of Miz’s underhanded tactics during the weeks leading up to his matchup against The Legendary Luchador, The A-Lister did not see it that way. Instead, he decided he needed a tag team partner as he headed into WrestleMania to even the odds with the Mysterios. And on the Feb. 21 edition of “Miz TV,” he revealed that competitor to be social media megastar Logan Paul!



Paul’s partnership with Miz comes as a bit of a surprise since the former WWE Champion nearly came to blows with the outspoken boxer last August on Raw. It does make sense, though, since both explosive media personalities are proud natives of Cleveland, Ohio, both have been seen as WWE outsiders and both are known to occasionally employ sneaky tactics.



Now that the match has been made offical, will the cunning combination of Miz and Paul be enough to best WWE’s first-ever father/son Tag Team Champions? Dominik may be young, but he has quickly proven himself as a bona fide Superstar, one who possesses much of the ultra-athletic talent that his legendary father has used over the years.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - The WWE Universe could witness a New Day of redemption at The Showcase of the Immortals when Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston take on Sheamus & Ridge Holland on WrestleMania Saturday.



After former WWE Champion Big E suffered a serious injury in tag team action, Sheamus and his tough-as-nails new associate Butch helped Ridge Holland defeat Kofi Kingston the following week on SmackDown.



One week later, however, Kingston surprised his adversaries by introducing the formerly injured King Woods to take his place in a singles bout with Holland. The returning Superstar entered the squared circle with explosive resolve and emerged victorious with a small package.



Although Woods and Kingston achieved some payback with the win, animosity remains high for what is sure to be an incredible showdown between tag team rivals, who will collide on WrestleMania Saturday!

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Here’s a little joke for you: A Scottish Warrior walks into a WWE ring hell-bent on getting retribution … can’t remember the rest without consulting Madcap Moss’ joke book, but however it goes, Happy Corbin might not be laughing after he goes one-on-one against Drew McIntyre on WrestleMania Saturday. Ba-Dum-Tss.

After suffering a two-on-one backstage attack from Corbin and Madcap Moss at WWE Day 1, McIntyre made a shocking return from a severe neck injury months earlier than expected to nearly win the 2022 Royal Rumble Match.

Although McIntyre eliminated Corbin and Moss during the free-for-all, the former WWE Champion made it clear that he wasn’t finished extracting his vengeance on the slapstick duo. Instead, McIntyre battled through interference by Corbin to conquer Madcap Moss in a brutal Falls Count Anywhere Match at WWE Elimination Chamber. Less than a week later, he defeated Moss again on SmackDown and has now cemented a showdown against Corbin at The Showcase of the Immortals.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - On WrestleMania Saturday, The Usos will look to defend their coveted SmackDown Tag Team Title against the rocking duo of Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs.



Like them or not, Jey & Jimmy Uso have truly proved themselves to be “the Ones,” as the longest-reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions in history. In addition to amassing huge victories over the likes of The Mysterios, The New Day and The Viking Raiders, The Bloodline have also helped Universal Champion Roman Reigns assert all-out dominance over the blue brand.



At the same time, Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs have been making quite a bit of noise of their own front against all Superstars who have attempted to put a stop to the music. And after The Usos unleashed an unwarranted assault on the rocking duo on the March 4 edition of SmackDown, Boogs tricked them into thinking he was injured the following week and got the titleholders to agree to a one-on-one matchup for a WrestleMania title opportunity. The Headbanging Harold quickly dropped the ruse after the bell rang and ultimately overcame "Main Event" Jey to earn himself and The King of Strong Style their chance to capture the titles on The Grandest Stage of Them All.



Will it be one and done for the team of Nakamura and Boogs? Or will they rock their way to the top of the mountain at The Show of Shows? Don’t miss WrestleMania 38, a stupendous two-night event streaming LIVE on Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3, at 8 ET/5 PT on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!