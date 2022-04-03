Skip to main content
WWE WrestleMania Saturday Results 4.2.22

Tonight was the first night of a two night stupendous WrestleMania event. Three titles were on the line, YouTube sensation Logan Paul made his in-ring debut, the return of WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and more.

Here are the full results: 

The Usos defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championships

Drew McIntyre defeated Happy Corbin

The Miz and Logan Paul defeated The Mysterios 

 Bianca BelAir defeated Becky Lynch to win the RAW Women’s Championship 

Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins 

Charlotte Flair defeated Ronda Rousey to retain the SmackDown Women’s Title 

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin defeated Kevin Owens 

