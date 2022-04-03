WWE WrestleMania Sunday Preview 4.3.22

Last night was the first night of the most stupendous two night WrestleMania of all time. Three titles were on the line and only one changed hands as Bianca BelAir defeated Becky Lynch. Cody Rhodes shocked the entire wrestling industry as he made his shocking return to WWE as Seth Rollins’ mystery opponent and pick up the win and so much more.

Tonight is WrestleMania Sunday and three titles are on the line including the Unification Match between WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Universal Champion Roman Reigns, the WrestleMania debuts of Johnny Knoxville and Pat McAfee and so much more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - The table has been set. 2022 Royal Rumble winner and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar has chosen to battle Roman Reigns in The Biggest WrestleMania Match of All-Time. It's WINNER TAKE ALL in a highly anticipated Championship Unification Match on WrestleMania Sunday.



Although Lesnar was originally scheduled to challenge The Head of the Table at WWE Day 1, Reigns tested positive for COVID-19 and was unable to defend the Universal Title at the first Premier Live Event of the year. After being fired by Reigns days earlier, however, Paul Heyman once again took on the role of Advocate for Lesnar and negotiated for his client to be added to the Day 1WWE Title Fatal 4-Way Match instead. Thanks to Heyman’s maneuvering, The Beast was free to conquer the field and claim the WWE Championship.



During Lesnar’s WWE Title defense against Bobby Lashley at Royal Rumble, Reigns suddenly emerged when the referee was down and used some surprise help from the treacherous Heyman to strike Brock with the title and allow Lashley to reclaim his WWE Championship.

The WWE Universe would not have to wait to see how Lesnar would react. On the same night, the furious Beast stormed his way to the ring as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble Match and claimed victory in dominant fashion.



With the right to challenge the World Champion of his choosing, Lesnar emerged the following night on Raw and immediately chose to go to war with the Universal Champion. As a result, Reigns will finally have his showdown against The Conqueror on The Grandest Stage of Them All!



Then at WWE Elimination Chamber, titleholder Bobby Lashley was removed from the competition due to concussion protocol. This paved the way for The Beast to triumph in the Elimination Chamber Match to reclaim the WWE Championship. As a result, WrestleMania will now be a Championship Unification Match!

Preview (via WWE) - Two of WWE’s most influential and successful Superstars will collide on The Grandest Stage of Them All as Edge and AJ Styles square off in a potential show-stealing match at WrestleMania 38.

With a list of awe-inspiring moments long enough to rival any WWE Superstar, Edge returned to Raw to join The Road to WrestleMania and remind his fellow Superstars of his resume at The Showcase of the Immortals, stating that he would be waiting if anyone wants to step up and be immortalized.

Enter AJ Styles.

A legend in the industry, Styles has won nearly every championship the world has to offer in his 24-year career, including two runs as the WWE Champion. And that’s who Edge wanted to face, provoking the Phenomenal One with a right hand before The Ultimate Opportunist, although seemingly conflicted, battered Styles with a low blow and two ear-ringing Con-Chair-Tos.

Though both have enjoyed incredible careers that span more than two decades, the two Grand Slam Champions have shockingly never met one-on-one. In fact, their first and only encounter happened in the 2020 Royal Rumble Match when The Rated-R Superstar made his return to WWE after nine years, delivering a thunderous Spear to Styles before promptly dumping him over the top rope.

What breathtaking moments are in store for the WWE Universe when these two icons meet in Dallas?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - At WrestleMania, Queen Zelina & Carmella will attempt to retain their Women’s Tag Team Championship against Sasha Banks & Naomi, Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan, and Natalya & Shayna Baszler in a massive Fatal 4-Way Match.



On the Feb 25. edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Banks made an explosive return to the blue brand when she defeated the rebellious Shotzi with Naomi watching from SmackDown commentary. After the match, Naomi stunned the WWE Universe when she entered the ring and declared that she and Banks were the next Women's Tag Team Champions!



The crafty combination of Queen Zelina and Carmella has proven to be as dangerous as they are confident since capturing the titles last November. So confident, in fact, that they did not hesitate to respond to the challenge from The Glow and The Boss days later and assured that they would retain.

The showdown added even more explosiveness when Ripley & Morgan teamed up for a win over Zelina & Carmela to earn a spot in the championship clash before Natalya & Baszler inserted themselves into the title picture with a surprise attack on Banks, Naomi, Ripley and Morgan during the two teams' showdown on the March 18 edition of SmackDown.



Who will walk off The Grandest Stage of Them All with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - At WrestleMania, RK-Bro will defend their newly reclaimed Raw Tag Team Championship in what is sure to be a highly explosive Triple Threat Match against The Street Profits and Alpha Academy.

Randy Orton & Riddle earned their second Raw Tag Team Title reign by jumping through hoops that included spelling, scooter contests and academic challenges, and they did so prior to defeating The Alpha Academy and Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens to claim the gold and punch their ticket to WrestleMania.

In retrospect, however, Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins had already positioned themselves for a showdown against the new titleholders at The Showcase of the Immortals. Prior to the title match, The Street Profits had defeated Orton & Riddle in a hard-fought clash. With that important win, the determined former Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Champions wasted little time informing the new titleholders that they indeed wanted the smoke at The Show of Shows.

Although The Viper was skeptical as to whether one victory earned Dawkins & Ford a title match after everything RK-Bro had been through, The Original Bro suggested that they should face them, and WWE's Apex Predator soon agreed. During a subsequent one-on-one matchup pitting Riddle against Ford, though, Chad Gable & Otis took out both tag teams. It was later determined that the three tandems would settles things at The Showcase of the Immortals with the Raw Tag Team Titles on the line in an all-out free-for-all.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - The Giant vs. The All Mighty; a towering showdown barely big enough to fit on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Omos has flattened everyone in his path since debuting at WrestleMania a year ago and has only grown more dominant since severing ties with AJ Styles. The colossus has bulldozed his way through the likes of The Hurt Business, T-Bar and Commander Azeez and The Viking Raiders in search of a worthy WrestleMania opponent. Enter Bobby Lashley.

The former WWE Champion, fresh out of concussion protocols from back at WWE Elimination Chamber, stepped up to answer the call. Standing toe-to-toe with heavyweights Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, and Drew McIntyre, Lashley is no stranger to squaring off with giants. This is a point he proved in stunning fashion by knocking the seven-foot-tall Omos to the canvas for the first time.

Who will stand tall when these two goliaths collide at The Showcase of the Immortals?

Preview (via WWE) - Pat McAfee will return to the squared circle on WrestleMania Sunday against a dangerous Superstar lookin to prove himself to Mr. McMahon, Austin Theory!



During his first live interview in 15 years on “The Pat McAfee Show,” WWE Chairman Mr. McMahon personally invited McAfee to compete at The Showcase of the Immortals, responding to the former NFL player's tremendous connection to the WWE Universe.



McAfee first left his mark in a WWE ring when he made a series of memorable appearances in NXT. This included his fearless showing inside the unforgiving double steel structure of NXT TakeOver WarGames 2020. Since putting his gear on the shelves, the outspoken personality has endeared himself to fans as the color commentator on Friday Night SmackDown.



McAfee did not have to wait long to find out his opponent. Just one night after Mr. McMahon’s offer was extended, Austin Theory emerged to belittle the SmackDown commentator. After claiming that the WWE Chairman was simply setting up McAfee to get beat up at The Show of Shows, Theory informed him that he was his WrestleMania opponent. He then promised to beat McAfee to a pulp and slapped the headset right off his head.

Preview (via WWE) - Johnny Knoxville will look to make a “Jackass” out of Sami Zayn when the two bitter adversaries clash in an Anything Goes Match on WrestleMania Sunday!



The tremendous animosity began when Knoxville first came to WWE on a quest to enter the 2022 Royal Rumble Match, and The Master Strategist took it upon himself to inform the Jackass star that he didn’t belong.



This lit the fuse on a volatile back-and-forth that quickly spun out of control. In addition to numerous physical confrontations on SmackDown and at the Royal Rumble, they also executed a series of antics on one another that included Zayn attempting to out-“Jackass” his foe with the creation of the “InZayn” stunt show and crashing the “Jackass Forever” Red Carpet Premiere, while Knoxville hit Zayn with The Master Strategist's own cattle prod and crashed a WWE Pop Up store in order to shred his adversary’s t-shirt.



When Zayn captured his third Intercontinental Championship from Shinsuke Nakamura, Knoxville emerged the following week on SmackDown to challenge the new titleholder. Zayn once again attempted to belittle Knoxville by telling him that he didn’t belong in WWE before unleashing a vicious attack. In response, Knoxville helped Ricochet defeat Zayn for the Intercontinental Title one week later. Irate over the loss of the workhorse title after just two weeks, Zayn demanded a match at WrestleMania, and Knoxville happily accepted.

Not done tormenting Zayn, Knoxville continued to up the stakes in their evolving prank battle by flying Zayn's phone number around Los Angeles, resulting in The Master Strategist upping the stakes of their showdown to an Anything Goes Match.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - The WWE Universe could witness a New Day of redemption at The Showcase of the Immortals when Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston take on Sheamus & Ridge Holland on WrestleMania Sunday.



After former WWE Champion Big E suffered a serious injury in tag team action, Sheamus and his tough-as-nails new associate Butch helped Ridge Holland defeat Kofi Kingston the following week on SmackDown.



One week later, however, Kingston surprised his adversaries by introducing the formerly injured King Woods to take his place in a singles bout with Holland. The returning Superstar entered the squared circle with explosive resolve and emerged victorious with a small package.



Although Woods and Kingston achieved some payback with the win, animosity remains high for what is sure to be an incredible showdown between tag team rivals, who will collide on WrestleMania Sunday!



Don’t miss the stupendous two-night WrestleMania, streaming LIVE on Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3, at 8 ET/5 PT on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

