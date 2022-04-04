WWE WrestleMania Sunday Results 4.3.22
Tonight was the final night of the most stupendous two night WrestleMania event of all time. A Unification match between WWE Champion Brock Lensar and Universal Champion Roman Regins, two more title matches, a dream match and so much more took place at the showcase of the immortals.
Here are the full results:
Thank You Triple H
RKBro defeated The Street Profits and Alpha Academy to retain the RAW Tag Team Championship
A preview of what’s to come from Steveson
Bobby Lashley defeated Omos
Johnny Knoxville defeated Sami Zayn
Sasha Banks and Namini won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship
Edge defeated AJ Styles
Sheamus and Ridge w/Butch defeated The New Day
Pat McAfee defeated Austin Theory
Vince McMahon defeated Pat McAfee
Stone Cold Steve Austin made the save for Pat McAfee
Austin Theory got a stunner
No one is safe
Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to become the Undisputed WWE World Champion
