WWE WrestleMania Sunday Results 4.3.22

Tonight was the final night of the most stupendous two night WrestleMania event of all time. A Unification match between WWE Champion Brock Lensar and Universal Champion Roman Regins, two more title matches, a dream match and so much more took place at the showcase of the immortals.

Here are the full results:

Thank You Triple H

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

RKBro defeated The Street Profits and Alpha Academy to retain the RAW Tag Team Championship

A preview of what’s to come from Steveson

1 Gallery 1 Images

Bobby Lashley defeated Omos

Johnny Knoxville defeated Sami Zayn

1 Gallery 1 Images

Sasha Banks and Namini won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Edge defeated AJ Styles

1 Gallery 1 Images

Sheamus and Ridge w/Butch defeated The New Day

Pat McAfee defeated Austin Theory

Vince McMahon defeated Pat McAfee

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Stone Cold Steve Austin made the save for Pat McAfee

Austin Theory got a stunner

No one is safe

Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to become the Undisputed WWE World Champion

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!