Skip to main content
WWE WrestleMania Sunday Results 4.3.22

WWE WrestleMania Sunday Results 4.3.22

Tonight was the final night of the most stupendous two night WrestleMania event of all time. A Unification match between WWE Champion Brock Lensar and Universal Champion Roman Regins, two more title matches, a dream match and so much more took place at the showcase of the immortals.

Here are the full results: 

Thank You Triple H

27B223D7-5C88-46F0-BD2E-F4F2D49FB409
1
Gallery
1 Images

RKBro defeated The Street Profits and Alpha Academy to retain the RAW Tag Team Championship 

A preview of what’s to come from Steveson

ECCC8417-0AB3-450C-B8B3-FAA3F824EB53
1
Gallery
1 Images

Bobby Lashley defeated Omos

Johnny Knoxville defeated Sami Zayn 

7F1E527A-626B-4241-82FE-3AD26D4A151A
1
Gallery
1 Images

Sasha Banks and Namini won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Edge defeated AJ Styles 

45E79B18-AC51-4FBF-A112-40C14A32B19B
1
Gallery
1 Images

Sheamus and Ridge w/Butch defeated The New Day 

Pat McAfee defeated Austin Theory

Vince McMahon defeated Pat McAfee

Stone Cold Steve Austin made the save for Pat McAfee

Austin Theory got a stunner

No one is safe

Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to become the Undisputed WWE World Champion

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

31A1F4C7-F07E-4544-9B13-09E965CEB6A4
WWE Results

WWE WrestleMania Sunday Results 4.3.22

B3800683-90A5-4C2F-A7E8-405FADB7A406
WWE

WWE WrestleMania Sunday Preview 4.3.22

23BB1904-6AA1-4276-81A9-5B94B6639FFF
WWE

WWE WrestleMania Saturday Results 4.2.22

ED823911-A0D7-4628-8B8F-535380A41FEF
WWE News

*BREAKING NEWS* Cody Rhodes Return To WWE At WrestleMania

CEA6D0C1-7595-4452-A19E-1795376EC86F
WWE NXT

WWE NXT Stand and Deliver Results 4.2.22

D7650F94-9995-4DB8-BB5D-FF125AF6C131
WWE

WWE WrestleMania Saturday Preview 4.2.22

A5B35C9E-AC6A-4C52-860D-6B94C888A1F3
WWE NXT

WWE NXT Stand and Deliver Preview 4.2.22

9F32BA2A-7921-415C-80D5-822544ED9503
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WrestleMania SmackDown Results 4.1.22