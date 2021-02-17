WWE WrestleMania Ticket Update: Tickets On Sale "Less Than Two Weeks"

In a recent interview with the UK's Jewish Telegraph Newspaper, WWE’s Senior VP of entertainment and Talent management Darren Traub spoke with Adam Cailler and was asked about WrestleMania and when tickets could go on sale. During the interview, Traub stated that there will definitely be fans and by the end of this week they'll know how many tickets they can sell.



You can see the full quote below:

“We’re still in discussions, and it’ll be announced soon – there definitely will be fans.

“We’ll know by the end of this week how many tickets we can sell, but it’ll be announced soon and tickets go on sale in, less than two weeks.”