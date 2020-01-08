First Raw Of 2020 Viewership Numbers (1/6/20)

WWE Monday Night Raw from last night (1/6/20) drew a 1.69 key demo rating. This is an increase of last week as well as year over year. Since Paul Heyman has taken over the Monday Night Raw show, there have been many week's that have outproduced year over year viewership numbers, including the last three weeks.

The first hour of Raw saw a viewership total of 2.550 million this was a slight increase from the week prior.. The second hour of the show saw a drop to 2.409. The third hour saw a massive drop of 2.195 million. Raw continually sees a big decrease from hour one to hour three. This week WWE attempted to maintain viewers by having a mystery partner for Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe as they took on Seth Rollins and AOP.

Brock Lesnar was probably a reason for the nice 2.55 number in hour one and the solid in ring action of the two title matches helped maintain viewership. Below is a graph from showbuzzdaily on how they ranked against their Monday competition

What are your thoughts on the viewership numbers from Raw? Let me know on Twitter @awesomephinatic