WWE2k20 Dream Match Special Airing On WWE Network (w/Commentary)

WWE has announced more content for WrestleMania week. They will be airing a "Dream Match Mania" on the WWE Network at 1pm ET on Thursday. In addition to these WWE2K20 simulation there will be live commentary from WWE Superstars.

Below is the full line-up along with Superstar commentary teams for each match:

Roman Reigns vs. The Rock

Announce Team: The Usos

Sasha Banks vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

Announce Team: Sasha and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley

John Cena vs. WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan

Announce Team: Drake Maverick and WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth

Seth Rollins vs. WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair

Announce Team: Johnny Gargano and WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole

Charlotte Flair vs. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix

Announce Team: Charlotte and Beth

Big E vs. WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg

Announce Team: Big E and Kofi Kingston