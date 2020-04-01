WWE2k20 Dream Match Special Airing On WWE Network (w/Commentary)
WWE has announced more content for WrestleMania week. They will be airing a "Dream Match Mania" on the WWE Network at 1pm ET on Thursday. In addition to these WWE2K20 simulation there will be live commentary from WWE Superstars.
Below is the full line-up along with Superstar commentary teams for each match:
Roman Reigns vs. The Rock
Announce Team: The Usos
Sasha Banks vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus
Announce Team: Sasha and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley
John Cena vs. WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan
Announce Team: Drake Maverick and WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth
Seth Rollins vs. WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair
Announce Team: Johnny Gargano and WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole
Charlotte Flair vs. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix
Announce Team: Charlotte and Beth
Big E vs. WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg
Announce Team: Big E and Kofi Kingston