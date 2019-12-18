The WWE have done a fantastic job of keeping their talents regardless of the amount of competition that keeps popping up. With NWA, MLW, ROH and AEW all looking to sign talent the WWE have managed to keep the majority of their roster and continue to grow it.



Numerous deals have been announced this week on many different WWE platforms. You can see the announcements of each below:



The WWE has just secured two important pieces to their tag team division. The next question is who will be next to sign an extension? You have to believe some of these top NXT superstars maybe looking to sign a new extension to their deal.