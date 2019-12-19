Earlier this year Jimmy Uso was arrested and charged with DUI over the summer. He was said to be swerving recklessly and the officer had a belief of alcohol. Today he appeared in court regarding the charges and he was found not guilty.



The Usos have been kept off TV for several months now and has been rumored to return at any time.



When would you like the Uso's to return to television and who should they feud with? Let me know on Twitter @awesomephinatic and listen to my weekly podcast RawViews on Podbean or here on WrestlingNewsWorld.