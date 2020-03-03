The Miz has been a television star for most of his adult life, starting out in the Real World on MTV. He then became a WWE star and has gone on to win almost every championship available as well as main evented WrestleMania. Since then he has had his own reality show Miz and Mrs with his wife Maryse on the USA Network and now he has landed a new role.



The Miz will be the host of the new USA Network television show "Cannonball". The show will debut this Summer on USA and you can see The Miz make the announcement himself below.