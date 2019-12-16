The WWE has changed a few of their titles this year and added new ones. Earlier in the year they added the new Women's Tag Team Titles and also added the 24/7 title. As well as WWE creating a new design for the Intercontinental Title and changing the Universal Title to having a blue strap.



According to belt expert @BeltFanDan on Twitter a new US Title Design could be coming soon.



ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

No details were revealed about the potential design or date that it may appear. However Dan is an expert and creates his own titles belts as well that you can purchase from him.



What would you like the new US title design to look like? Let me know on Twitter @awesomephinatic and be sure to checkout my podcast Rawviews on Podbean and on WrestlingNewsWorld.