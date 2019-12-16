Wednesday nights have become some of the most exciting nights for wrestling fans in some time. The weekly battle of on screen content and viewership talk is at an all time high. NXT has closed the gap and pull even with AEW who had a significant viewership lead from the jump.



NXT has announced a massive show for this week with two major title matches. We have no found out that the NXT Title will open the show commercial free. This should certainly get people to tune in wanting to watch Finn Balor and Adam Cole go for the title. Here is the announcement below from WWE:

What do you think of this match opening the show? Also this likely means the Women's Title match between Shayna Baszler and Rhea Ripley will certainly main event the show.