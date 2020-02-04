Monday Night Raw has ranked in the first spot of the key demo nearly every wekek so far this year, only taking a backseat once to the NCAAF National Championship. This week would be no different however there was a significant fall in total viewership this week. This is likely due to the IOWA Caucus, politics will play a major factor in television ratings this year as it's an election year.



The show averaged almost 2.2 million viewers with the third hour seeing a decline to 2 million total viewers.



