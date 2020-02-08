Smackdown Viewership Stays Steady Despite Democratic Debate

Since Smackdown has moved to FOX it has done steady numbers and has continually done very well in the key demographic. Some people were concerned over what the numbers may be against a critical Democratic Debate that aired on ABC. While the show did drop in the key demo from normal, it still maintained a better Key Demo number than every show on broadcast television that wasn't the debate. This has to be seen as a victory for the show as they also maintained 2.5 million viewers throughout both hours.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Thoughts on the viewership for Smackdown against the Democratic debate? Let me know on Twitter @awesomephinatic.