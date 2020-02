Once again this year Raw was the number one ranked show on cable that makes it five out of six weeks of this happening. The show averaged about 2.3 million viewers with a peak of 2.4 million viewers. The show was considered by most to be a solid episode and featured Shayna Baszler attacking Becky Lynch, as well as, an eight-man tag to conclude the night.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Thoughts on the viewership numbers for Raw this week? Let me know on Twitter @awesomephinatic.