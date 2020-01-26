Royal Rumble Houston Preview

This Sunday is the highly anticipated Royal Rumble which currently features eight matches. The event will take place in Houston, Texas and has loads of intrigue, rumor, and speculation surrounding it. You can watch the event on the WWE Network beginning at 7pm est, with the kickoff show beginning at 5pm est.



Below is the card for the event:

Men's Royal Rumble match 30-man Royal Rumble match for a world championship match at WrestleMania 36

Women’s Royal Rumble match 30-woman Royal Rumble match for a women's championship match at WrestleMania 36

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Daniel Bryan Strap match for the WWE Universal Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Asuka Singles match for the WWE Raw Women's Championship

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin Falls Count Anywhere match

Shorty G vs. Sheamus Singles match

Bayley (c) vs. Lacey Evans Singles match for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Andrade (c) vs. Humberto Carrillo Singles match for the WWE United States Championship

What are your thoughts on the card for the Royal Rumble? What do you believe will be the match of the night? Let me know your thoughts on Twitter @awesomephinatic.