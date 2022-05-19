WWE’s Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon announces leave of absence

Today the wrestling world was stunned as WWE’s Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon announced that she would taking a leave of absence.

McMahon took to Twitter with her announcement citing that she is looking to spend more quality time with her family.

Many current and former WWE superstars and personnel commented on the post showing their support such as Johnny Gargano, X-Pac and Kayla Braxton.

We at Wrestling News World support Stephanie McMahon and her decision. We also wish her and her family all the best.

