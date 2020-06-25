WWE’s Executive Vice President Of Global Sales Comments on Company’s Decision To Continue Live Events

WWE’s EVP of Global Sales and Partnerships, John Brody, had a few things to say on the issue of the company deciding to continue running events during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s what Brody had to say when speaking on Sports Hiatus’ conference call:

“The health and safety of our superstars is first and foremost paramount. It comes down to leadership in many ways. Our leader [Vince McMahon] believes we have a social responsibility to put fans first and to help them get a break from what was coming and what we're in the midst of. We have a responsibility to take them away for a few hours and give them a smile and a chance to feel something other than what they're watching, which is also important, on the news. We leaned in to say 'we're going to put fans first' and do everything we can, working with state, local, and federal officials to make sure it's safe for our most important resource, the WWE superstars, and we're going to do whatever we can to deliver content for our partners and our fans," he said.

Brody went on to say that WWE ran from a closed set with essential personnel.

He continued, "We understand the decision other sports made, we wouldn't have made the decision we made if we didn't think we could do it safely for our internal (staff) and for all those affected, but we felt America needed it and needed the 'pick me up.'"

He called pulling off WrestleMania was "superhuman" and that WWE communicated with broadcast partners and sponsors, who were all happy they were able to deliver content.

Credit to Fightful.com for the quote.