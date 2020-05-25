WWE's Most Underrated - R Truth

In the midst of absolute chaos in the world of professional wrestling and heightened fan criticism, WWE has one consietnt shining light that’s keeping the universe invested, and it’s R Truth. That’s right, everyone’s favourite (former) 24/7 champion is still one of the best things going in WWE at the moment and has been for a long time.



This opinion hasn't exactly come from out of nowhere, with large sections of the WWE Universe calling for an R Truth push for years now. If you look at Truth’s track record, you could argue that he has been WWE’s secret weapon for years. His fantastic in ring skills coupled with his huge personality, have made him a longtime fan favorite. To celebrate the veteran, I am taking a look at 10 reasons why R Truth is one of WWE’s Most Underrated performers.

His Entrance



This may seem like a minute detail, but a superstar’s entrance is the fans’ first chance to get excited and invested. There needs to be an instant reaction the minute the music hits. With his catchy audience participation theme “What’s Up,” Truth immediately creates a fun atmosphere for his matches.



A lot of performers just come to the ring without engaging the crowd, outside of a few high fives, which can sometimes mean they’ve already lost them. His ability to captivate the audience from the second they see him speaks to Truth’s strength as an entertainer. I don't think I've ever seen an R-Truth match where the crowd didn't pop for him the second his theme dropped.

Has Held Multiple WWE Championships

Since he is so regularly seen as a comedy act now, it’s easy for some to forget how good Ron Killings is in the ring. He’s a veteran who has been in the business for a long time, first signing with the then WWF back in 1999. Throughout his long career he has held much, much more than just the 24/7 Championship.



In that time he’s been a two time Hardcore champion, two time United States Champion, Tag Team Champion, won the Mixed Match Challenge with Carmella and as of this writing is the THIRTY FIVE time 24/7 Champion. THIRTY FIVE! Sure, he is fun to watch and we all love a good dance break, but don’t sleep on how good Truth is in the ring.

Connection With The Audience

There are superstars that no matter what they do or how long it’s been since they’ve been on TV, the crowd is always excited to see them. R Truth is one of those people. Whether he’s facing a heel like Samoa Joe or a top babyface like John Cena, the fans always want to see him succeed.



It’s true that he performs as the underdog a lot of the time, which only helps his case, but honestly, the universe just loves Truth. The audience knows they can always rely on him to entertain them, so they in turn unconditionally support him.

He Puts Over New Talent



There was a time between his partnerships with Goldust and Carmella where the only time we saw Truth on TV was when he was losing to some new up and comer or a debuting indie star. Though he wasn’t racking up wins, the matches were always great to watch.



Truth is able to strike the difficult balance of putting over his opponent, making them look spectacular, while also getting in enough good moves to not make himself look like a pushover. There are a lot of veterans who aren’t as generous in the ring as Truth, and he should be applauded for it.

He's A Great Tag Team Partner



From The Miz to Kofi Kingston to Goldust to Carmella, Truth has teamed with former champions and fan favorites, exceeding everyone’s expectations every time. Tag team partnerships are all about finding the right chemistry to make it believable that the two would actually work together.



Truth has the rare talent to find this chemistry with everyone he’s paired with. His most recent work with a partner came in the form of Carmella, and it was nothing short of amazing and hilarious. The duo worked so well together because Carmella balanced Truth out, acting as the voice of reason to Truth’s crazy antics. I don't think there's anybody in WWE, or anywhere for that matter, who Truth couldn't make it work with. Speaking of which...

Can Work With Anyone



Professional wrestlers are supposed to be able to have a good match against anyone, so this may not seem like a big deal, but we all know that only the very best can really work with anyone. Todays WWE roster features so many different styles, backgrounds and techniques that we are often left watching teo guys who just dont gel together at all.



During his most recent US title reign, Truth had back to back matches of the night in a triple threat with Andrade and Rey Mysterio, followed by a fatal 4 way that added Samoa Joe to the mix. Each time Truth adapted to every wrestler’s style and elevated each contest into completely different and entertaining matches despite facing the same opponents.

Commitment To His Character

Over the years we’ve seen plenty of wrestlers change characters or gimmicks for various reasons. The thing that I love about Truth is that he has remained committed to his character and doesn’t change his shenanigans just because he’s not on TV or getting stories, he simply makes the story fit his character.



I also love how Truth isn’t necessarily over the top crazy like “Woken” Matt Hardy or Mankind. We know he is crazy, but it never comes across as forced. It never feels like he is trying to be overly loopy, it just comes across as he is a guy having fun and being silly. He will drop hilarious one liners into a segment and then move on, completely deadpan, leaving everyone else stunned. It’s the kind of character who will nèver disappoint fans.

He’s Genuinely Hilarious

There are a lot of purist fans who look down on comedy acts, but let’s be honest, they have a much harder job than more traditional wrestlers. They have to do everything that all the other performers do while also being funny, which can be difficult when so many people find so many different things funny. It's all about personal taste. There’s no one better at entertaining the masses than R-Truth.



Whether he’s backstage doing a five second walk through in someone else’s segment or in the ring challenging an opponent, he never fails to get a laugh. Ron Killings’ comedic timing of knowing when to go over the top and when to just add a look or movement can’t be taught, it’s just something you have. It was entirely his own idea to enter the Royal Rumble, set up a ladder in the ring and try to pull down the money in the bank briefcase which was never even there.



This article could have just as easily been a top 10 of R-Truths funniest moments. His interactions with various superstars over the weeks leading up to Money In The Bank, everything he did with Carmella and Goldust, his 24/7 Championshop shenanigans, Little Jimmy... he is absolutely hilarious and that's the Truth!

He Makes Everyone Else More Entertaining



If there’s one thing we’ve learned from the 24/7 Championship, it’s how good of a scene partner R-Truth is. In his role as the champ that everyone is chasing, he’s made the other guys in the midcard division much more interesting than they were before. For a long time these were the segments that we were tuning in for, but even when Truth wasn't on TV he was garnering huge numbers for WWE's YouTube channel.



Not only with Carmella, but also Jinder Mahal, The Singh Brothers, Kane, Mojo Rawley, EC3 and Drake Maverick (another underrated, hilarious superstar), Truth has just made everyone up their comedy game and really made this title scene the best one in the company. If it wasn't for Truth helping to elevate somebody like Cedric Alexander, the super talented 205 Live alumni may never have received his fun, albeit brief, top of the card run alongside Roman Reigns last year.

He’s An Amazing Storyteller



Two words: Little Jimmy. For a full year, R-Truth was having conversations with his imaginary sidekick Little Jimmy, and it was awesome. Somehow, against all odds, he took the story of his frustration with kids cheering on fan favourite John Cena and made it so hilarious that eventually the crowds were chanting for Little Jimmy. Only R-Truth could do that.



He is literally the only person in the business who could get away with stopping a match half way through for a dance break and everyone just goes along with it and starts dancing. In all the years I have watched Truth, though I may have questioned his mental stability, I have never questioned why he is on my TV screen. Truth can make every story feel important and relevant, elevating superstars along the way, no matter how nonsensical and wild it is.