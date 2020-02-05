WWE Officially Signs Killer Kross and Timothy Thatcher

On tonight's episode of WWE Backstage, Ryan Satin would confirm two major rumors that have been floating around wrestling circles for weeks. As we noted earlier today Timothy Thatcher has officially signed with WWE and expects to report to the performance center this week.



Another confirmation on a premium report earlier this month that Thomas Fenton had here on Wrestling News World is that Killer Kross has signed a deal with the WWE. Tom reported earlier this month in premium that Kross would debut between the Rumble and WrestleMania after working his final MLW date.

It's unknown at this time what brand he will go to however it's assumed he will be on NXT. You can see Satin's segment from the show below:

