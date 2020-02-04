WWE Signs Timothy Thatcher

Timothy Thatcher, 36, has signed a WWE contract. There is no word on when Thatcher will make his NXT debut, but he has been in Orlando at the WWE Performance Center all week.

Thatcher is a former and longest-reigning champion in EVOLVE history. Thatcher has recently wrestled in Court Bauer’s MLW and advanced to the semi-finals of MLW’s Opera Cup. Thatcher has also been a long time running mate with two members of IMPERIUM, Walter and Barthel. https://twitter.com/WalterAUT/status/1224770341874040835?s=20Thatcher is the longest-reigning EVOLVE champion in the company’s history. Thatcher held the title for 596 days after winning it at EVOLVE 45. Thatcher was a fighting champion for EVOLVE and defended the title 20+ times during his reign.

This could be the first of a slew of spring signings from the WWE.

